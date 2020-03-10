Easterner Asks
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why
March 10, 2020
“If I could have any superpower I would want to fly. I would like to be able to go anywhere at any time and see the world from a different perspective.”-Alyssa Coleman, Freshman
“This may sound like a weird response, but I would want the ability to see more compassion in the world. That would be a great superpower.”-Cody Mildeprandt, Senior
“That is a tough one, but I would love to fly. I could travel anywhere in the world for free whenever I wanted to. Who in their right mind wouldn’t want that?” -Mitchell Beeman, Senior
“Probably teleportation and flight, I feel like I would use those the most out of anything.”
-Olivia Morgan, Freshman
“Teleportation would be amazing. It would allow me to take a nap before class and right before it starts I could be there.” -Ilse Sanchez, Freshman
“Off of the top of my head, it would have to be time manipulation. It would make getting to the bus way easier!”-Roon Le, Senior
