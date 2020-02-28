Police Beat

2/9- Alcohol violation

At around 12:30 a.m. campus police were called into Dressler Hall by a resident advisor for a student breaking an alcohol violation. The student was referred to Student Affairs.

2/10- Homeless man needs sleep

A female student reported a residential burglary in Pearce Hall three days after the incident. The female student told campus police that a homeless male broke into her room and slept on her bed. Police inferred that the homeless man was mentally unstable and likely on drugs. There were no other witnesses, and there have been no suspects reported at this time.

2/11 Fight between roommates

Campus police were called to break-up two roommates who were fighting in Streeter Hall. They were referred to student affairs.

2/12- Driving while suspended

Campus police pulled a non-student over on the 1000 Block of Washington St. at 10:42 p.m. The driver was driving with a suspended licence. The driver was charged with driving with a suspended license in the third degree.

2/17- Attempted residential burglary

A student called campus policeto report an attempted burglary at Streeter Hall. The witness saw the suspect trying to jump on the bike shelter area to try and attempt to eventually reach the fire escape. There are no suspects at this time.

2/17- Another alcohol violation

At 1:22 a.m., campus police were called to synamncut Hall for an alcohol violation involving an 18 year-old non-student. Police reported she had attended a party offcampus. She was found face-down on the second floor. Arrangements were made for her to be taken to Spokane, where she resides.