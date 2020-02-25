Super Tuesday is approaching

Graph of states that will be involved in Super Tuesday on March 3. States in blue are contested states.

Super Tuesday is March 3 and “more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs on this one day,” according to The Washington Post. Whichever Democratic nominee wins Super Tuesday will be on track to win the nomination early this summer.

Donald Trump is running as the incumbant president and faces no serious opposition within the Republican Party.

“Republicans also can vote in their presidential primaries in most Super Tuesday states, but since President Trump doesn’t face a serious challenger, we’re focusing here on the Democrats,” said The Washington Post.

Students may be wondering why Super Tuesday is so important. This vote decides which Democratic nominee or nominees will receive a sizable portion of the delegates, helping determine who will be on the ballot for the general election.

“Many candidates’ fortunes have lived and died on early primaries,” said Karen Hartman, a lecturer of EWU’s Political Science Department.

Hartman says this is why students should be involved in early primaries because they have the most chance of their voices being heard while controlling who moves on to the general election.

It is possibly one of the most important times in the election season, because 38% of the delegates are going to be decided after Super Tuesday, Students may not think that their vote counts for a lot, but Hartman believes differently.

“Even if they think that their little drop in the bucket is really small, a lot of drops fill a bucket,” said Hartman.

There are 13 states that participate in Super Tuesday, including California, Texas, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The first formal Super Tuesday occured in 1984. Since its official creation, every winner of Super Tuesday, regardless of their party, went on to win their party’s nomination.

Through the first three caucuses, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has had the strongest showing. Sanders won both the New Hampshire and Nevada caucuses, decisively. Sanders finished just second behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, in the highly contested and shaky Iowa caucus.

The following are a few tools students can use for the upcoming election.

On usa.gov/voter-registration, people can change their voter registration, confirm they’re registered to vote, learn how to get a voter card and learn how to register to vote.

For students wanting to learn more about the Democratic candidates running, information on all candidates can be found at https://vote-usa.org/CompareCandidates. aspx?State=US •