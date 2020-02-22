Multicultural Center presents Tunnel of Depression

The Tunnel of Oppression will run from Feb. 24-27 in the PUB.

The Tunnel of Oppression will run from Feb. 24-27 in the PUB.

The Tunnel of Oppression will run from Feb. 24-27 in the PUB.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 5? Send Email Cancel

EWU’s Multicultural Center is presenting the “Tunnel of Oppression” from Feb. 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the PUB 329.

Vanessa Delgado, the director of the multicultural center, said the Tunnel of Oppression is “a multimedia experience made to showcase the oppression experienced by marginalized identities both on campus and in society”.

According to the Tunnel of Oppression’s web page, the information in the simulation is “from history, current national and local events, and the life stories of our community, the Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive, immersive and in-your-face program built around a series of simulations covering topics that range from poverty, mental health, racial and cultural tensions, LGBTQ issues, climate change, bystander roles, body image and substance usage and abuse.”

“[The Tunnel of Oppression is] a multimedia experience made to showcase the oppression experienced by marginalized identities both on campus and in society” -Vanessa Delgado, Director of Multicultural Center

Every year the rooms presented are different, allowing new topics to emerge depending on the current social climate. Delgado said that “every tunnel has a light at the end of it”, making this not only an educational experience but a powerful way to give students hope. This year’s mental health simulation room is inspired by feedback from students who attended last year’s tunnel.Makai Wright, the Multicultural Center’s office manager. Makai said that the tunnel goes into “deep explanations [about] “groups that aren’t taught in public schools”. Wright also said that “oppressed groups are not talked about enough”.

Students can schedule a group tour at their website https://inside.ewu.edu/mcc/tunnel-of-oppression/. Delgado said this is a way to learn with your heart not just your head.