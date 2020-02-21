Entrepreneurship is alive and well at EWU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The EWU Center for Entrepreneurship has won the Emerging Program Award as the top developing entrepreneurship program in the nation. The center has been in operation for three years, the oldest a program can be to be eligible for the award. The Emerging Program Award comes from the United States Association of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, who chose EWU’s program over Wake Forest University, Iona College, among others.

Our College of Business is also one of few schools to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Less than 5% of schools receive recognition from the Association.

Business is our most common intended major, and one of our most popular declared majors. It’s important that we have programs for students interested in business, whether they declare or not. The Center for Entrepreneurship offers two majors and two minors, as well as classes available for anyone. But it’s much more than classes that sets this center apart.

One of the biggest things that set our program apart is that it’s designed to grow custom degrees, according to the Center’s director, Bruce Teague. This means students with specific goals for their future in business and entrepreneurship can use the center to achieve them, regardless of specifics. These possibilities are currently being proven in the center’s ongoing event, the $40,000 Startup Challenge.

“We had incredible enthusiasm from across campus for stage one of the EWU $40,000 Startup Challenge. 60 teams applied for stage one, exceeding our maximum capacity,” Teague explained.

Coverage of the event will continue, as it is currently only finishing stage two of four. Students with business startup ideas were allowed to compete against other students. Those who proceeded to stage two received priority access to the EWU Maker Space supplies. Then, those who proceed to stage three submit proposals that they’ll work on before the stage three showcase event April 9. Between the second and third stage, $18,000 was given to develop these proposals. At stage three, an additional $11,000 will be given out to several winners. If these teams legally form their business, they qualify for stage four. In stage four, $10,000 will be awarded to one single business team for the best business plan that the judges believe will last, and for their plan to use the money for their business.

The Center for Entrepreneurship truly cares about student entrepreneurs and wants to see student businesses grow and succeed. The United States Association of Small Business and Entrepreneurship saw that, along with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, most importantly, students here.