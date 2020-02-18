Cause a commotion at condom mania

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Despite the quirky name, Condom*Mania focuses on much more than just condoms.

Happening on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., Condom*Mania has something for everyone.

The 20th annual event is collaborating with the PRIDE center, Scary Feminists and

Planned Parenthood Generation Action Club, as well as the Roost, which will be selling 75¢

corndogs. Each table at Condom*Mania highlights a different part of sexual health, from how to

properly use different contraceptives to tips on maintaining healthy relationships.

Organizer Laura Gant claims you don’t have to be sexually active to attend the event,

there are plenty of things to learn.

“There’s more to sexual health than just sex. Some activities are not even related to

condoms or sex,” Laura Grant, Event Organizer

Condom*Mania is focused around educating students and raising awareness about

contraceptives and healthy relationships, whether sexual or otherwise. The event strives to make

students more aware of dangers, concerns and resources that are available to students about

sexual health. Another big goal Condom*Mania wants to achieve is lessening the stigma around

contraceptives and having sex.

“I think the event will help destigmatize things a little bit,” said Gant. “It helps break

down some of those stigmas that you shouldn’t be having sex or that condoms are gross or things

like that.”

A number of prizes, such as condoms, lube and Condom*Mania t-shirts, will be handed

out at each table for answering questions and playing games.

Condom*Mania was begun at Eastern Washington University 20 years ago because the

college had such a low barrier device, or contraceptive, use rate. According to a 2018 National

College Health Association survey, only 38% of sexually active EWU students claimed to have

used some sort of contraceptive during intercourse in the past 30 days.

“Less than 45% of Washington State high schools provide sex education, and even less

include barrier device education in their programs,” said Gant. “Our biggest goal is to create

more access and knowledge of barrier devices. Expect education if you come to this event. We

talk about things like oral dams and internal condoms, things students have sometimes never

even heard of. You’ll definitely learn something if you come. ”