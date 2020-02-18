Cause a commotion at condom mania
February 18, 2020
Despite the quirky name, Condom*Mania focuses on much more than just condoms.
Happening on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., Condom*Mania has something for everyone.
The 20th annual event is collaborating with the PRIDE center, Scary Feminists and
Planned Parenthood Generation Action Club, as well as the Roost, which will be selling 75¢
corndogs. Each table at Condom*Mania highlights a different part of sexual health, from how to
properly use different contraceptives to tips on maintaining healthy relationships.
Organizer Laura Gant claims you don’t have to be sexually active to attend the event,
there are plenty of things to learn.
“There’s more to sexual health than just sex. Some activities are not even related to
condoms or sex,” Laura Grant, Event Organizer
Condom*Mania is focused around educating students and raising awareness about
contraceptives and healthy relationships, whether sexual or otherwise. The event strives to make
students more aware of dangers, concerns and resources that are available to students about
sexual health. Another big goal Condom*Mania wants to achieve is lessening the stigma around
contraceptives and having sex.
“I think the event will help destigmatize things a little bit,” said Gant. “It helps break
down some of those stigmas that you shouldn’t be having sex or that condoms are gross or things
like that.”
A number of prizes, such as condoms, lube and Condom*Mania t-shirts, will be handed
out at each table for answering questions and playing games.
Condom*Mania was begun at Eastern Washington University 20 years ago because the
college had such a low barrier device, or contraceptive, use rate. According to a 2018 National
College Health Association survey, only 38% of sexually active EWU students claimed to have
used some sort of contraceptive during intercourse in the past 30 days.
“Less than 45% of Washington State high schools provide sex education, and even less
include barrier device education in their programs,” said Gant. “Our biggest goal is to create
more access and knowledge of barrier devices. Expect education if you come to this event. We
talk about things like oral dams and internal condoms, things students have sometimes never
even heard of. You’ll definitely learn something if you come. ”
