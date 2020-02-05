Left: EWU sophomore guard/forward Kim Aiken Jr. wears No. 24, one of Kobe Bryant's numbers. Photo by Mckenzie Ford for the Easterner. Right: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

EWU men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches reflect on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant

On January 26, the world was stunned when news broke that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other victims. The Easterner talked to several EWU men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches and asked them to reflect on their favorite memories of Bryant and the legacy he’ll leave behind. The interviews are below and are broken up between the women’s basketball team and the men’s basketball team. These interviews were conducted by Drew Lawson and Randle Kinswa for The Easterner.

Women’s basketball interviews

The Easterner spoke to head coach Wendy Schuller, freshman wing Kennedy Dickie and sophomore guard Jessica McDowell-White.

Remembering a Legend-Womens basketball

Men’s basketball interviews

The Easterner spoke to associate head coach Nick Booker, junior guard Jacob Davison, sophomore guard/forward Kim Aiken Jr., sophomore guard Austin Fadal and redshirt freshman guard Michael Meadows.

Remebering a Legend-mens basketball