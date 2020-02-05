Adam Grabowski’s #SAYITANYWAY campaign

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Adding comedy to the tough topics of life is one way to uplift the spirits of people who need it most.

Comedian Adam Grabowski will be sharing his mental health campaign #SAYITANYWAY with students at EWU on Feb.13 in the PUB NCR at 7 p.m. He will be performing a comedy show that includes humor and real talk about depression and anxiety.

In a phone interview with The Easterner, Grabowski said the purpose of his campaign #SAYITANYWAY is to help eliminate the power of shame and destignitize conversations around personal experience and personal mental health.

“I just kinda want people to not be ashamed or harmful to themselves psychologically otherwise for the things they don’t choose,” said Grabowski.

“This whole society that makes us think we have to be a certain way or do a certain thing is all made up.”-Adam Grabowski, Comedian

Things like age, race and sexuality are things people can’t pick for themselves. Sometimes they can influence shame early on in our lives that we don’t deserve according to Grabowski.

“There’s so many different ways to look at things and not feel good enough,” said Grabowski.

Talking about his own depression and anxiety on stage not only helps Grabowski share his story, but also raises a platform for others to feel the same to do so.

Grabowski said he wanted to make use of his publicity by saying something genuine and real. After creating the campaign, It has helped him to gain a sense of “actually mattering” as well.

“Before this it was like, ya know, oh if i’m booked or people like me or I have a social media following or if people say that i’m good, then I matter right?,” said Grabowski

Grabowski said people compete 24/7 in all aspects of their lives. There used to be a time when people would compete against their neighbors, classmates or friends, but wouldn’t consistently see those people at their hottest he said.

“It’s great that people have this outlet to share this stuff, but it’s also like here’s a million ways to think i’m not good enough,” said Grabowski. “This whole society that makes us think we have to be a certain way or do a certain thing is all made up.”

Grabowski said he doesn’t know why inner-monologue, self-dialogue and self-care isn’t talked about in schools.

“Addressing emotional intelligence and communication skills are like the biggest things that we need,” said Grabowski.

Grabowski’s campaign has led students to feel encouraged to reach out to therapists and “say it anyway.” He said he still receives updates from students who have dealt with self-harm, abuse, anxiety and depression.

“I’ve heard good things about people feeling like, oh okay, i can talk now,” said Grabowski.

Grabowski said students that attend his performance will laugh, learn and take a break from everyday life.

“If you are studying or working on something, having your brain switch gears to something completely different is beneficial towards your attention,” said Grabowski. “I’ll make sure it’s enjoyable because I would have too much anxiety if people didn’t enjoy it.”