Women’s volleyball club provides a space to compete

Members of the EWU volleyball club compete at a recent meeting. The club meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. in the Phase.

If you’re a woman who likes to play volleyball, but aren’t a member of the EWU athletics team, you can play with the women’s volleyball club.

The women’s volleyball club is one of the many athletic clubs at EWU, which allow students with little to no experience to play their favorite sports.

Peyton Oules, coach and president of the club, is also a coach for the Cheney High School volleyball team. Compared to high school coaching, Oules said college coaching brings together

players who have tougher academic responsibilities than high school students do. College players freely choose to join the club.

“It isn’t mandatory like the official EWU volleyball team time is,” said Maureen Davies, a member of the volleyball club, in a recent email.Majoring in physical therapy with a psychology minor, Oules reaches out to catch the opportunity by its wings. Her goal in becoming a leader is also to maintain control of what is happening at the club.

“It feels like a ladder you need to climb up,’’ said Oules. “Each step represents the level of each team member. When you complete learning one item, you go on to the other. When first looking at the ‘ladder’ it feels like it’s too difficult to reach the top. If you step onto it and continue climbing, then at the top, looking down it feels not as difficult as assumed.”

The women’s volleyball club provides flexibility in time ranges and schedules. You will not be kicked out of the club if you can’t make it to practice. Their purpose is not to win but to compete, and they do so by playing volleyball.The club meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. in the Phase gym 270. Kara Nitteberg, another team member, has played volleyball for 12 years.

“I didn’t think that I’d have time for any volleyball and then my friend told me to try out for the club team,” Nitteberg said.

Nitteberg built such close found out about the EWU volleyball club. relationships with her club volleyball team members that she considers them a second family.

“I felt truly welcomed and loved by everyone on the team,” -Kara Nitteberg

Oules described the club as an act of combining sport and education in a way that doesn’t exist in the classroom.

“It’s hard to guide players who are about your own age,” Oules said. “Everyone is as qualified for this position as I am.”“I loved that we were a player-led (team) instead of a coach-led (team),” Davies added. Oules collaborates with her teammates so they don’t feel like she’s in charge and has a higher status than others. “Sports have always been in my family and part of my life,” said Oules.

In 2012, Oules started her own girls’ volleyball club at her high school in Okanogan, Washington.Once Oules started the team, there was “no turning back.” She’s proud of all the changes she would influence. The volleyball players needed her, and her leadership role meant the world to her. All four years of high school, Oules, carried a title: captain of the team. During the Fall 2018 tryouts, she She said that it was a small, weak and unmotivated group.

According to Oules, the important and fun aspect of volleyball is to be competitive. During games with other teams, players don’t necessarily say encouraging words as they do during

practice. This is the time not to learn but to show what you learned.“After the tournament, we have this professional respect for each other. It’s different than just friendship,” said Oules.

As team members, Davies and Nitteberg say club volleyball allows them to enjoy their time, interact with friends and grow by learning about the sport. The women’s volleyball club plans to continue to travel all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond to compete with clubs at other universities.The team usually travels with 11 players to play in five or six tournaments a year. They hope to reach out to the community and encourage other women to join their club. Students interested in joining the club can email Oules at [email protected] •