EWU, Peatling achieve conference records in rout of Multnomah

EWU senior forward Mason Peatling attempts a shot in the Eagles' 98-82 victory over North Dakota on Dec. 8. Peatling scored a conference-record 54 points Friday against Multnomah.

EWU senior forward Mason Peatling attempts a shot in the Eagles' 98-82 victory over North Dakota on Dec. 8. Peatling scored a conference-record 54 points Friday against Multnomah.

EWU senior forward Mason Peatling attempts a shot in the Eagles' 98-82 victory over North Dakota on Dec. 8. Peatling scored a conference-record 54 points Friday against Multnomah.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Mason Peatling exited Friday’s game against Multnomah University with 12:28 to play and received a loud ovation from the EWU crowd. The applause was deserved, as the EWU senior forward scored a Big Sky Conference-record 54 points while tacking on 10 rebounds in the Eagles’ 146-89 victory.

“That was a really weird game,” Peatling said. “That’s not something I go out on the floor to achieve. It’s probably something that I’ll think back to and remember, but to be honest I have no idea (how to feel) right now.”

Peatling was 24-for-30 from the field. The 24 made field goals were also a BSC record.

“That’s not something I go out on the floor to achieve. It’s probably something that I’ll think back to and remember, but to be honest I have no idea (how to feel) right now.” – Senior forward Mason Peatling

Peatling wasn’t alone in making history, as the 146 team points was also a conference all-time high. EWU (6-3) broke the previous school record of 130 points with 6:00 left in the game.

EWU was dominant on the boards Friday. EWU outrebounded MU 67-27. Sophomore guard/forward Kim Aiken Jr. led the rebounding effort with 22 boards. Aiken added 16 points to become EWU’s second player with a double-double in the game.

“(Rebounding) is something we always preach on,” Aiken said. “It happened today that the ball was flying off the rim coming to me, but that’s because everybody else was doing their job (and) boxing out.”

While Peatling had the record breaking performance, it was his backup that had the play of the year thus far.

Sophomore Tanner Groves threw down a monstrous, one-handed, windmill putback dunk over a defender late in the second half. The dunk was the top play on SportsCenter Friday night and as of press time had been viewed over 800,000 times on Twitter.

Aiken and Peatling were asked if they were surprised that it was Groves who had the dunk of the year, when EWU features high-flyers such as Aiken and junior guard Jacob Davison.

Both players were hesitant to call it the dunk of the year.

“I think we still have a long year,” Aiken said.

“Kim is coming for him,” Peatling added.

Both players did admit that the dunk was “pretty nice, though.”

MU was led by Spokane native Justin Martin, who scored 34 points and dished out 11 assists.

EWU returns to Reese Court for its next game on Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Nebraska-Omaha. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.