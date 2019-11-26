Offense shines as EWU survives PSU on Senior Day

EWU senior running back Antoine Custer Jr. cuts in the open field. Custer had a career-high 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns in EWU's 53-46 win over PSU Saturday.

EWU senior running back Antoine Custer Jr. cuts in the open field. Custer had a career-high 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns in EWU's 53-46 win over PSU Saturday.

EWU senior running back Antoine Custer Jr. cuts in the open field. Custer had a career-high 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns in EWU's 53-46 win over PSU Saturday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The EWU offense scored 53 points in 19:59 of possession time and the Eagles (6-2, 7-5) outlasted the Portland State Vikings (3-5, 5-7) 53-46 Saturday on Senior Day behind the leadership of their seniors, most of whom were playing in their final game at EWU.

“We came out ready to play and came downhill ready to hit.” – Senior safety Tyson Prunty

EWU rode its rushing attack all game. Senior running back Antoine Custer Jr. ran for a career high 218 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Tamarick Pierce added 54 yards and a touchdown, while junior quarterback Eric Barriere had a 10-yard touchdown scamper of his own.

Custer Jr. attributed the strong rushing attack to the senior-laden offensive line.

“They said they wanted to run the ball,” Custer Jr. said. “When we needed to lean on them, they did their job and it’s only right as a ball carrier to pay the people back that’s blocking for you and make guys miss.”

EWU’s defense gave up 46 points, but it forced three turnovers while being on the field for 40 minutes of game time. Senior safety Tysen Prunty, who had the first interception of his career in the first quarter, said the defense came out playing a physical style.

“We came out ready to play and came downhill ready to hit,” Prunty said. “In the second half, we got lazy a little bit and weren’t hitting the right gaps and missing tackles, but I think we finished strong.”

Saturday’s game was the final game of the EWU senior class’s career. EWU head coach Aaron Best said every senior is a special person.

“They’re all big deals,” Best said. “These guys are going to be successes outside of football.”

The win gave EWU a perfect 5-0 record at Roos Field. EWU has gone undefeated at home in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.