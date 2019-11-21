Thanksgiving closures on campus
With Thanksgiving next week, several resources and restaurants will have their hours impacted
November 20, 2019
EWU Classes
There will be no classes on campus from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Classes will resume as normal on Monday, Dec. 2.
EWU URC
The EWU Recreation Center will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. The URC will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:15 a.m.
EWU Aquatic Center
The EWU Aquatic Center will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30. The Aquatic Center will resume normal hours of operation on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Tawanka Main Street Dining
Tawanka Main Street Dining will be closed from Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 1. It will reopen for brunch at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Roost
The Roost will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. It will reopen at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
John F. Kennedy Library
The JFK Library will close early at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed through Thursday, Nov. 28 and 29. The library will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.
