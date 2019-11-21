Thanksgiving closures on campus

With Thanksgiving next week, several resources and restaurants will have their hours impacted

By Mitchell Roland, News Editor
November 20, 2019

EWU Classes

There will be no classes on campus from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Classes will resume as normal on Monday, Dec. 2.

EWU URC

The EWU Recreation Center will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. The URC will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 at 6:15 a.m.

EWU Aquatic Center

The EWU Aquatic Center will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30. The Aquatic Center will resume normal hours of operation on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Tawanka Main Street Dining

Tawanka Main Street Dining will be closed from Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 1. It will reopen for brunch at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Roost

The Roost will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. It will reopen at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

John F. Kennedy Library

The JFK Library will close early at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will remain closed through Thursday, Nov. 28 and 29. The library will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

