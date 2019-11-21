ROTC instructors honored for leadership

Two of EWU's ROTC instructors are being recognized as top instructors in the region

By Master Sgt. Micheal Zehring, Guest Columnist
November 20, 2019

Michael  Zehring  is  a  Master  Sergeant  in  the ROTC program at EWU. Guest columns do  not  necessarily  reflect  the  views  and  opinions of  The Easterner, its staff members or   Eastern   Washington   University.   This   column was only edited for AP style.

This  year,  Capt.  Nicholas  Carbaugh  and  Sergeant  First  Class  David  Ratliff  have been recognized as the top Reserve Officer Training  Corps  (ROTC)  instructors  for  the  northwest  region  in  both  the  officer  and non-commissioned officer   categories.  The northwest region stretches from California to    Montana covering award, but it’s even 30  ROTC  programs. Both instructors are now moving to the  Cadet Command competition, which will select the top officer and non-commissioned officer  from  the  273 ROTC programs nationally. This competition includes the major military colleges  of  West  Point,  the  Citadel and Virginia Military Institute. Final selection will be made on Jan. 17, 2020. When  asked  about  being  recognized  Sergeant  First  Class  Ratliff  said,  “It’s great  to  win  the  instructor  of  the  year award,  but  it’s  even  better  seeing  our Cadets  continually  perform  better  than  their  peers  at  Advanced  Camp  year  after year.”

“It’s great  to  win  the  instructor  of  the  year award,  but  it’s  even  better  seeing  our Cadets  continually  perform  better  than  their  peers  at  Advanced  Camp  year  after year.” -David Ratliff, Sergeant First Class

Cadet Jenna Knight said, “SFC Ratliff’s marksmanship   class   is   incredible, he really knows  his  stuff.  I mean he’s got  seven  gold  medals  in  the  civilian marksmanship    program (within the Sportier Division), I’m not sure we could get a more qualified instructor.” This achievement follows EWU ROTC’s success last year when Sergeant First Class Jason Hennig was recognized as the top non-commissioned officer  instructor in the nation.

The EWU ROTC program is open to any students who have at least  two years remaining in college. ROTC takes students with little or no military background and develops  them  into  Army  leaders pursuing careers in a wide range of branches including nursing, engineering and military intelligence.

To  learn more  about  ROTC  call  509-359-6110 or visit https://inside.ewu.edu/rotc/.

