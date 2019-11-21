ROTC instructors honored for leadership

Two of EWU's ROTC instructors are being recognized as top instructors in the region

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Michael Zehring is a Master Sergeant in the ROTC program at EWU. Guest columns do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of The Easterner, its staff members or Eastern Washington University. This column was only edited for AP style.

This year, Capt. Nicholas Carbaugh and Sergeant First Class David Ratliff have been recognized as the top Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) instructors for the northwest region in both the officer and non-commissioned officer categories. The northwest region stretches from California to Montana covering award, but it’s even 30 ROTC programs. Both instructors are now moving to the Cadet Command competition, which will select the top officer and non-commissioned officer from the 273 ROTC programs nationally. This competition includes the major military colleges of West Point, the Citadel and Virginia Military Institute. Final selection will be made on Jan. 17, 2020. When asked about being recognized Sergeant First Class Ratliff said, “It’s great to win the instructor of the year award, but it’s even better seeing our Cadets continually perform better than their peers at Advanced Camp year after year.”

“It’s great to win the instructor of the year award, but it’s even better seeing our Cadets continually perform better than their peers at Advanced Camp year after year.” -David Ratliff, Sergeant First Class

Cadet Jenna Knight said, “SFC Ratliff’s marksmanship class is incredible, he really knows his stuff. I mean he’s got seven gold medals in the civilian marksmanship program (within the Sportier Division), I’m not sure we could get a more qualified instructor.” This achievement follows EWU ROTC’s success last year when Sergeant First Class Jason Hennig was recognized as the top non-commissioned officer instructor in the nation.

The EWU ROTC program is open to any students who have at least two years remaining in college. ROTC takes students with little or no military background and develops them into Army leaders pursuing careers in a wide range of branches including nursing, engineering and military intelligence.

To learn more about ROTC call 509-359-6110 or visit https://inside.ewu.edu/rotc/.