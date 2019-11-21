Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

11/5 – Missing passport on campus

A student from Saudi Arabia lost his passport on campus. The student thinks he

may have dropped it while getting out of his car in Parking Lot 15A. The passport has

not been found and the student has filed for a new one. If anyone finds the missing

passport they are asked to contact EWU police.

11/5 – Damage to challenge course

On the morning of 11/5, approximately $50 worth of damage was found to the ROTC

Challenge course on campus. At some point overnight between 11/4 and 11/5, someone

spray painted graffiti on a door at the course and the $50 is the estimated cost to

repaint the area.

11/13 – Marijuana in dorm room

At approximately 6:05 p.m. in Streeter Hall, a CA called to report the odor of

marijuana coming from a room on the third floor. Upon arriving, officers smelled

the same odor and made contact with the residents of the room, who gave consent

to search. While searching the room, the officer found marijuana in a backpack that

belonged to a visitor and a vape pen with THC oil that belonged to the resident. Both

the resident and the visitor are under the age of 21. The visitor was given a citation for

possession of marijuana and both people in the room were referred to student affairs.

11/17 – Marijuana odor in car

At 11:36 p.m., an officer spotted a car speeding southbound on Washington Street.

Upon stopping the car, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana radiating from the

vehicle. The driver was under the age of 21 and gave consent to search the vehicle,

where the officer found marijuana. The driver was issued citations for speeding and

possession of marijuana and was also referred to student affairs.