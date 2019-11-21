Wind Ensemble hits the stage Nov. 21

Relax and unwind with some of EWU's top musicians at the wind ensemble concert

The EWU Wind Ensemble is bringing a variety of musical pieces to life with its first concert of the school year on Nov. 21.

The wind ensemble, which consists of EWU students, will include a combination of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, along with bass and piano players. Director of bands, Don Goodwin, explains that the wind ensemble brings a diverse range of interesting music pieces.

“We all need music, we all need art in our life,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin says that besides studying and hanging out with friends, students need an outlet like music to get a break to let their brain shut down and just enjoy something.

“Enjoy the fruits of other people’s toils,” said Goodwin.

The involvement of students who are not majoring in music is cherished very much by the band, according to Goodwin. He said that joining the ensemble gives students the chance to determine whether or not they should be playing in the band.

“We want the best players in our department,” said Goodwin.

For the students who are music majors, the wind ensemble is a way for them to experience the process of rehearsing and getting a project ready, Goodwin said.

The concert will take place on campus as a way to serve the community, according to Goodwin.

“We want to make sure that anyone that wants to come to these concerts feels welcome,” said Goodwin.

Ensembles have evolved from bands that would support military troops, to bands that perform indoors independently. The pieces that will be performed in the concert will consist of interesting art forms of music created by very important composers, Goodwin said.

The concert will open with a faculty-based quartet called “Cameleo”. The quartet consists of music department instructors, as well as a trombone student. They play a mix of music from pop to jazz in a really interesting way with just a trumpet, clarinet, saxophone and trombone, Goodwin said.

Musical pieces performed at the concert will include: “Gandalf” by Johan de Meij; “Country Band March” by Charles Ives; “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” by John Barnes Chance; “Cityscape” by Scott Boerma; “Gumsucker’s March” by Percy Grainger; and “Blue Shades” by Frank Ticheli.

This complex mix of music presents anything from tunes that have jazzy-bluesy vibes, to tunes of complete chaos, according to Goodwin.

The piece “Cityscape” will be conducted by grad student Emma Hurst and “Blue Shades” will be composed by grad student Tristan Thompson.

For those wishing to attend the Wind Ensemble concert, it will be held on Thursday Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the recital hall of the Music Building. Student admission is free with an ID card, general admission is $10 and seniors’ and non-students’ admission is $5.