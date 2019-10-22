The dangers of a single story

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diversity extends beyond race and nationality. It includes all identities; sexual orientation, race, religion, age and gender. The EWU Pride Center began pride month with a new campaign titled: “Facts Over Fiction.”

This campaign is designed to direct students to credible sources of information about different minority groups on campus. This campaign sheds light on the stereotypes associated with the LGBTQ+ community and other underrepresented groups.

“We’re committed to dispelling stereotypes perpetuated on our campus by presenting facts from credible, evidence-based sources,” according to to the EWU Pride Center Facebook page. “We are more than a stereotype. And we all deserve respect. Let’s make that a reality at Eastern.”

Nick Franco, director of the Pride Center, shared the key concepts of the campaign.

“The problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete and make one story the only story,” Franco said, citing author Chimamanda Adichie.

Sometimes, these stories and stereotypes come from less-than-credible sources. They can also be incomplete stories by only offering one perspective.

Freshman Pride Center office aide Gabriel Conesa Caquias mentioned how everyone has a different story and this campaign can help people understand these stories.

“Everyone is different and everyone has a story to tell,” Caquias said

The Pride Center will have flyers around campus with more information and promotions on television screens around campus. If you would like to contact the Pride Center to gain more information, you can email Nick Franco at [email protected] You can also send a direct message to the EWU Pride Center Facebook page.