Looking Back: Parking fees, fines set for increase

This story was originally published in The Easterner, Vol. 61, No. 29, May 26, 2010 and has not been changed except for AP style.

It’s going to cost more to pay for parking violations this year, but for the first time students will have the ability to appeal the fines, parking supervisor Phil Grafious said.

Lesser parking violations will cost $3 the first 24 hours, climbing to $6 if not paid within seven days and tripling to $9 if not paid after seven days, Grafious said. Other, more serious violations, such as parking in a handicapped parking zone or a service zone are termed Class A violations and will cost the offender $5, $9 after the first 24 hours and $15 if not paid within one week.

Students, faculty and others who are issued citations will be able to take them before the Appeals Board for Citations Grafious said. The newly formed board, consisting of representatives of ASEWU, classified Staff, faculty, administration and Parking Services, will consider all appeals submitted within seven days of the violation, he said.

While the cost of violations has risen, so has the price for legal parking. Parking decals, good for the entire quarter, have been raised to $15 this year, compared to $10 last year. Passes good for the entire year will increase to $45.

Also new this year, persons wishing to pay violations must do so between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Grafious said.

The reduced hours-last year violators could pay fines on weekends-are due to the budget cuts facing the Parking Service, he said.

An increase in service, however, will be extended to the area of patrolling and writing citations in the various campus parking lots, the result of a high number of complaints received last year, Grafious said. Dorm lots will now be patrolled 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The big thing new this year is the appeals board, which is something we’ve been working on for two years,” Grafious said. “The purpose of the board will be to provide a fair course of appeal for all parties.”

Grafious said the anticipated number of permits sold this year will be up over past years, despite the price increase.

“So far decal sales are up. Generally we don’t sell out of all 3,200 spaces on campus but at this time we only have four lots with spaces left,” Grafious said.

The increased sales and fees are expected to easily surpass the average revenue intake of $40,000 from decals alone, Grafious said. Also expected to add to the parking Service budget are increased funds from parking meter usage and parking violations, he said.

Funds generated through parking services are used to improve and maintain parking services, he said.