Looking Back: Campus housing applications increase for fall quarter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This story was originally published in Easterner, Vol. 25, Special Edition, September 26, 1974and has not been changed except for AP style.

Housing applications for fall quarter at Eastern Washington State College are up 15 percent from the same time last year and campus housing officials “are encouraged by the picture.”

Marianne Hall, associate dean of students at EWSC, said despite a $35 increase in dorm fees per quarter for their 1974-75 school year, applications are up from last year.

Costs

She said dormitory fees at EWSC are “relatively low” in comparison to other state four- year institutions. Three quarters housing at EWSC costs $1,098 this year. In a survey conducted by housing officials at EWSC, Central Washington State College charges $1,135 for dor-mitory living for three quarters and University of Washington Asks $1,155.

Last year dormitory costs were $993. EWSC charged $361 fall quarter; $331 winter quarter and $301 spring quarter. This year dormitory prices are $396 fall quarter : $366 for winter quarter and $366 for spring quarter. The Prices included 20 meals per week.

Inflation of dormitory costs was caused by a hike in the price of utilities, namely fuel oil, a secondary fuel for buildings on EWSC campus, the housing head explained.

“We are still providing a bargain,” Miss Hall said.

Concerns

She expressed a concern for housing for married students. EWSC has only 48 units for married students, and the units currently have a waiting list for occupancy.

“I have not surveyed rents locally, but I’m sure that local rents will be a burden to most married students. Single students can just get together with other single students and rent a place together. Married students cannot do that,” Miss Hall said.

“We’ve talked a great deal of renovation for married students. But there is no building on campus suitable for renovation for married students and families. In fact, we attempted such a thing in one of the other dorms this summer during some of the conferences. We allowed some people attending conferences to bring children. It was a mess,” Miss Hall said.

“Things go in cycles. All dorms housed men and women students. Now we’re going the other way.” MARIANNE HALL Associate Dean of Students

Halls

Housing officials at EWSC had enough requests last spring quarter to justify changing Cecil Dryden Hall to a women’s dormitory. It was previously a co-educational dormitory.

The Hall houses 240 residents at maximum, but by honoring single room requests housing officials have filled the dormitory before school starts.

“Things go in cycles. All dorms housed men and women students. Now we’re going the other way,” Miss Hall said. She added there were few requests for an all-male dormitory at EWSC.

Louise Anderson Hall is still designated as the “quiet dorm.” Priority for living in the dorm was given to graduate students. The dormitory is presently full for the fall quarter, Miss Hall said.

Quiet hours at L.A. hall are enforced nightly Sunday through Thursday by intern 1 security personnel. Double rooms, single rooms, rooms with baths and rooms with an apartment type environment are available. Rates vary according to size and location of rooms.

Dressler-Pearce tower complex houses men and women on separate floors.

Streeter and Morrison Halls are the two newest resident halls on campus and are co-educational. Women and men residents live in adjoining towers but share common study and recreational facilities.

Married students housing is provided on campus in two complexes, married student court and Holter House. Married Student consists of 36 one bedroom units located at the north end of campus. The apartments are small and rent for $60 per month. Holter House is a 12-unit apartment building owned by the college for the purpose of housing incoming faculty until they are able to find permanent housing. Priority for getting a unit in the building goes first to faculty then graduate students and when vacancies still exist, are offered to married undergraduate students.

The campus housing offices maintain a waiting list. It requires a $40 deposit just to remain on the list, a deposit most married students cannot afford to make, Miss Hall said.