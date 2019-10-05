Volleyball struggles carry over from 2018

Sophomore Ashlyn Blotzer jumps to the ball during EWU's 0-3 loss to Portland State.

The EWU volleyball team (0-2, 2-11) lost 19 straight matches to end the 2018 season, a streak that included an 0-18 Big Sky Conference record.

Through 13 matches in 2019, it hasn’t been any easier for an Eagles squad that is currently fighting through a 10-match losing streak.

EWU’s only wins came early in nonconference play over Cal Baptist and Milwaukee.

The win over Milwaukee came on Sept. 6 and was the last time the Eagles tasted victory.

EWU head coach Leslie Flores-Cloud isn’t losing faith.

“We have the ability to play really good Eagles volleyball,” Flores-Cloud said. “That’s what we’re looking for and we’ll always strive for that.”

EWU started BSC play with a Sept. 26 loss to Sacramento State in four sets (14-25, 18-25, 25-21, 13-25) at Reese Court. The next night was a similar result against Portland State, as the Vikings knocked off the Eagles in straight sets (19-25, 18-25, 22-25). Freshman middle blocker Ashlyn Blotzer said after the Sac State match that the team has brought up the word “adversity” a lot this season.

“When facing adversity, (we) just have to overcome it,” Blotzer said.

Some bright spots for EWU amidst the difficult start have been Blotzer, junior outside hitter Catelyn Linke, junior libero Puaoolelegi Sao, and freshman middle blocker Nicoletta Capizzi.

Capizzi leads the Eagles with 100 kills, while Blotzer has 88 kills and 15 aces. Linke has 52 kills and seven aces in just five matches played. Sao has 230 digs and is 334 digs away from entering EWU’s all-time top 10 list for career digs.

After the two losses against Sac State and PSU, EWU now has a 22-match losing streak in conference play that dates back over 22 months to November 2017.

The Eagles will look to change that trend on the road on Oct. 3 at Montana. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. •