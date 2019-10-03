Cheney Eats: The Easterner’s top choices for on and off campus dining

Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food

Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food is a restaurant that is known across Cheney. It has a large menu, with multiple options to choose from. You can usually get away with spending less than ten dollars. Junior Jose Giron said he eats here a lot, and it is in his top five restaurants for Cheney. Talking about favorite things to order, Giron Mentioned “ I like to get the steak and egg breakfast burrito”. If you are in the mood for mexican food, Giron said he would recommend The Easterner’s top pick from Gerardo’s menu would have to be the beef tacos. If you have a chance to try them, we would highly recommend it.

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant is another local Mexican restaurant with a large menu. However, what makes it stand apart is the catering services it offers. Senior Josh Lane mentioned he has probably eaten there about five times per school year. He also mentioned how to him it is “Real Mexican food”. He mentioned the Family platter is his favorite item to order. He let us know that he thinks they have great catering prices! As for the Easterner’s pick, we recommend trying the Family platter also. It can feed a large group for a great price.

El Rodeo

El Rodeo is another fantastic restaurant in Cheney that serves tex – mex style food. Junior Mark Wilson shared his thoughts on the Restaurant. He said it is a “traditional mexican restaurant”. In his two full years at Eastern, he mentioned he eats there about once per quarter. Wilson said he always orders the largest burrito. “It’s one of the few places to sit down and eat, and have a decent ambience,” said Wilson. For the Easterner’s pick we would recommend their Super nachos. One thing that makes El Rodeo stand out, is the fact that it is the closest Mexican restaurant to the EWU campus.

Barrelhouse

If you’re looking for a traditional pizza restaurant in Cheney, then the Barrelhouse might be right for you. Senior Gabe Tyrrell mentioned how Barrel House is in his top five restaurants. Tyrrell also mentioned how he enjoyed the laid back atmosphere. He mentioned how he only eats there once or twice a quarter, however, he always orders a pizza or bread bites. Its proximity to campus also makes it amazing for any students living on campus, especially in Brewster Hall. For the Easterner’s pick, we would recommend getting any size pizza with any toppings. Although our favorite would be the Maui Pizza.

Mason Jar

The Mason Jar is another great little restaurant close to campus. It is classified as a bakery, but has many places to sit down and eat. Senior Edgar Vela mentioned he eats there around five times per quarter. Edgar also mentioned how it’s a very welcoming environment, and a great place to escape the stress of college. He mentioned on some thursday nights they have an open mic night, and he enjoys listening to people play their guitars. If you’re wondering what we recommend here at The Easterner, We say try a glass of their freshly squeezed orange juice.

Freshens

On Campus, a popular place seems to be Freshens. Freshman Caden Peterson mentioned how it actually feels like real food compared to most places. He feels good after eating there. He told us that he enjoys the southern chicken wrap. Although it may change up considering he eats there once every two days. As for the Easterner’s pick, we would like to highlight the smoothies they have. Doesn’t matter which one you choose, they are all amazing at Freshens.

Zip’s Drive-In

If you’re looking for a twenty four hour service, only one place in cheney will offer this. Zip’s is a local restaurant exclusive to the inland northwest. Freshman Kyre Thompson let us know since he’s new to EWU, he has only been there twice, however, he mentioned how it’s a fantastic place to eat. He said it is easily one of the best places to eat in cheney, and has a nice, chill vibe. He enjoyed the milkshakes they have to offer. As for the Easterner’s pick, it would have to be the Papa Joe. Keep in mind it has ham on it, but thats what makes it special to us.

Bene’s

If you’re looking for a wonderful place that serves breakfast style food, look no further. Bene’s is an excellent restaurant right by Mitchell’s grocery store. Junior Rose Merrit mentioned her favorite dish is the Country Benedict. She made a comment on how the restaurantes environment is very friendly. Merrit doesn’t go there too often, but she ends up there once every three weeks. For The Easterner’s pick of great food, The Steak and Eggs holds a special place in our hearts.

Main Street Dining

EWU has a buffet on campus. Many people know this as Tawanka, but its official name is Main Street Dining. Located on the second floor of Tawanka Hall, it has a wide variety of food depending on the week. From eggs and waffles, to soups and salads, it has a lot of food. Sophomore Ian Campuzano mentioned how it’s in his top 10 favorite places to eat in cheney, and he loves to get the hashbrowns. He also commented on the shade of lighting they use. He thought the lights made it a cool environment to be in. For the Easterner’s pick, we suggest you try the bacon. Tawanka makes bacon that’s comparable to home cooking.

Monterey Pub & Grill

Monterey Pub and Grill is a popular Pub and Grill in Cheney. Senior Allison Karamatic mentioned how she did not eat there often, however, she does recommend the food. Karamatic said that she always gets the nachos when she decides to eat there. She also said it’s quiet, which makes it nice to enjoy a meal. For the Easterner’s pick, we suggest trying a cheese pizza. They are also very skilled in how they make their pizza.

Arturo’s

Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant is another local Mexican restaurant with a large menu. However, what makes it stand apart is the catering services it offers. Senior Josh Lane mentioned he has probably eaten there about five times per school year. He also mentioned how to him it is “Real Mexican food”. He mentioned the Family platter is his favorite item to order. He let us know that he thinks they have great catering prices! As for the Easterner’s pick, we recommend trying the Family platter also. It can feed a large group for a great price.