Looking Back: Field to get a name change

The field wasoriginally named afterArthur C. Woodward, aformer head basketballand football coach at EWU.

“[Woodward’s son] indicated though it is sad [to change the name], he certainly understands and he is excited about the progress for Eastern. His dad’s legacy will live on. We will recognize him with a plaque at the stadium,” Chavez said.

According to an interview with Roos’ agent, Cameron Foster, the name change has been planned since Roos donated $500,000 for the field.

Before the nme change could be completed, it needed the approval of the board of trustees, Thursday, May 20. The board made it all but official.

Roos and his wife are thrilled to have the field bear their name.

“It’s an honor for my wife and I to have the field named Roos Field,” said Roos. “We are very fortunate and proud to be Eastern grads and to give back.”

With the renaming of the field, the sign at it’s enterance will need to be replaced. Chaves doesn’t believe the cost for a new sign will exceed $2,000, but nothing is certain yet. As for the process of the red turf, it has yet to be made official.

“We’re completely still in process mode. There are still a couple different things occuring. It’s contractually making sure that all the t’s are crossed and the i’s are dotted,” said Chaves. “We’re still excited about the project, but there is still work to be done before the shovel hits the ground.”