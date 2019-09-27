Grubhub replaces Tapingo at EWU

A student stands in line at Freshens inside the PUB. Tapingo has joined forces with Grubhub.

College students are busy. Crazy class schedules, job commitments and hours of studying often take up valuable time, which means grabbing a bite to eat isn’t always convenient.

Grubhub, a popular food delivery and pickup app, now offers on-campus dining options at EWU. Similar to the Tapingo app, students can place an order with one of several dining options on campus through Grubhub and skip the long lines and pick up their food.

“I’ll probably use it,” junior Jacob Angiuli said. “It’ll definitely help between classes to have something ready as soon as class is out to pick up.”

To be clear, Grubhub only offers food pickup services at EWU. It does not offer food delivery on campus. Tapingo has joined forces with Grubhub, so if students try to sign up through Tapingo, they will be directed to the Grubhub app.

Currently, Grubhub is partnered up with The Roost, Einstein Bros Bagels, Elm Street Espresso at Freshens and the Eagle Store Cafe. Students can use any card to pay, including their campus meal plan card.

“It’s easy and convenient,” freshman Mara Albretsen said. “It’s not something I will personally use, because I like going out, but let’s say … you want a snack—it’s easy.”

Food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash have been growing in popularity in recent years. They tout the convenience that comes with such services, so it’s no surprise that these apps have made their way to college campuses, where convenience is somewhat of a necessity for many students.

“If I’m ever running late, I can just get the food and then go,” freshman Anna Davis said.

Students can use the code CAMPUS to receive $2 off their first pickup order through the Grubhub app. The Grubhub app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or through Google Play.