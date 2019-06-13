Easterner Asks: summer plans

What are your summer plans?
By Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor
June 13, 2019
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Nadia Parshakov, junior
My church has lots of church camps, so I am going to three of them this year, and then I am going on a camping trip with my parents. Then I am going to work my three jobs. I am basically going to be camping, working, and tanning. I work as a manager at a Little Ceaser’s in the valley, as a caregiver for my grandmother, and as a medical interpreter for Russian to English.
Miller Jupiter, sophomore
I will go to the beach with my friends. I go back to the Westside like Everett, Washington. Shoutout Everett. I work at Tommy Hilfiger at Seattle Premium Outlets, come buy some clothes.
Marcos Mendoza, sophomore
I am going home and working. I work for the county back home doing like weed management and stuff. Home is Long Beach, Washington which is like as far southwest as you can go in Washington. I work for school and my living expenses.
Madison McCallum, freshman
Well when I am done here, I am going to a Tim Atlas concert in Seattle. The tickets were really cheap and that’s one of my favorite artists. I live in Spokane, so I am just hanging out here. I really want to get a park ranger job, because I am environmental science.
Kaitlyn Hunting, freshman
I am going to be working at a nursery for eight hours a day, and then I am going to Watershed and Cabo, which is fun, then Disneyworld. I am going to Tri-Cities. I am trying to get as much as I can this summer, and then get a job here at a nursery or on campus.
Cienna Hernandez, junior
I am actually going to do summer school, so I will be here at Eastern. Well I am taking an online one then two here on campus. Hopefully I will be home for a few weeks and enjoy a little bit of summer. I live in Bridgeport, Washington. I am in the education program, so I am taking education classes like music and social studies.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.