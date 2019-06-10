Angela Jones participates in Millennium Leadership Initiative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EWU Vice President for Student Affairs Angela Jones was in Washington, D.C. from May 31 to June 4 as one of 29 higher education leaders selected to be national participants in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ 2019 Millennium Leadership Initiative. In the past 20 years, the program has produced about 570 graduates nationwide.

EWU President Mary Cullinan, who nominated Jones for the MLI, said that it is an excellent opportunity for Jones.

“The institute is intended to help bring more underrepresented men and women into the top executive ranks of universities,” Cullinan said in an email to The Easterner. “Over the last 20 years, many graduates of the MLI program have become successful university presidents and chancellors. The program will provide great professional development for Vice President Jones. It will also greatly expand her network of people around the country who are working in higher education administration and people who are already university presidents and chancellors. I know she will learn a lot, and she will also bring her own insights and experience to share with other program participants.”

According to Jones, the MLI was packed with workshops and lectures. She participated in workshops addressing topics related to budget and financial management, curriculum vitae, cover letters for presidency positions, athletics, legislative advocacy, fundraising, enrollment management, and workforce development.

“I did not realize how intense the program would be, but (I) appreciate the vast topics that are being covered by both sitting and retired presidents,” Jones said in an email to The Easterner. “I have also been assigned to a mentor who is currently a president. I will have monthly coaching phone calls with my mentor and will visit her campus prior to February 2020. I will also have to select a research project to complete by June 2020.”

Jones credits Cullinan for the opportunity presented to her.

“(Cullinan) has encouraged me to participate in opportunities that help me continue to hone my leadership skills,” Jones said. “We have talked extensively about my career path and this program allows me to explore whether I want to ever consider a presidency.”

While pursuing her professional goals, Jones said that she receives a lot of support from her family.

“My family has always been very supportive of my career goals,” Jones said. “Several members of the EWU Executive Leadership have served as great sounding boards as I considered what leadership experiences that I needed to have in order to prepare for a future presidential role. I also received a scholarship from the (AASCU) to help offset the cost of my travel.”

Facing different challenges at the MLI, Jones said that time presented the biggest challenge, but she will use her skills from the event to continue growing as a member of EWU.

“With the full-time responsibilities in my current role, I need to carve out time for the research project and monthly mentor meetings,” Jones said. “I also hope to grow my experiences in legislative advocacy which is not a natural part of my current role. The skills I’m honing at MLI, and throughout the academic year, will help me continue to do the best possible job for the EWU campus community. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

For more information about the MLI, visit AASCU’s MLI webpage at http://www.aascu.org/MLI/. •