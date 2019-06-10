Single use plastics discussed at PUB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The usage of single-use plastics has been a heavily publicized issue in Washington state in recent years.

There has been a ban in Seattle on single-use plastic straws to help decrease plastic pollution since 2018. Washington has been trying to expand the ban on plastic straws across the whole state and it had passed in the Senate, but not in the House.

According to the Greenpeace USA website, 40% of plastic that floats around in the ocean and chokes seabirds and other animals is single-use plastics. A portion of the 40% is from single-use plastic straws.

“The use of single-use plastics is very high and is more of a waste because of not being able to be recycled into other types of plastics,” Sara Olson, EWU student intern for recycling in the science department, said.

Olson hosted an informational table in the PUB on May 30 to discuss the issues behind single-use plastics.

A flyer, made by Olson, lists the pros and cons of single-use vs. reusable plastics. Pros of using reusable plastics mentioned on the flyer include cleaner beaches and cleaner oceans with aquatic animals not getting caught in the mess. According to Olson, using single-use plastics would benefit everyone.

The flyer states that people end up using single-use plastic items for convenience. To make things just as convenient using reusable plastics, people would need to plan and prepare things accordingly, and in turn it will be cheaper and healthier.

According to a Reduce Reuse Recycle flyer that Olson handed out in the PUB, there are two recycling locations in Cheney: Cheney Recycling Station and the EWU Recycling Center.

The Cheney Recycling Station accepts aluminum, household and automobile batteries, corrugated cardboard, motor oil, paper products, HDPE and PETE plastic products and tin.

EWU Recycling Center accepts cardboard, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, milk jugs, paper, tin cans, glass, phone books, hard bound books, newspapers, magazines, office pack paper, mixed waste paper, batteries from UPS and C, D, AA, and AAA batteries from small equipment, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, drinking fountains, pallets, cast aluminum, stainless steel, lead, dental film, dental lead, brass from keys or plumbing fixtures, copper and electrical wire.

To learn more on how and why to recycle, go to the website https://www.epa.gov.recycle. •