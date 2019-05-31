ASEWU helps students register to vote

Angélica García-Macías, council representative for ASEWU Legislative Affairs, hosting a voter registration table in the PUB on May 21 in an effort to prepare students for the upcoming presidential and local elections. About 20 students registered to vote during the event.

ASEWU held a voter registration table on May 21 to register students to vote in local, state and federal elections. Angélica García-Macías, council representative of legislative affairs and a senior studying political science, led the event. About 20 people registered to vote.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the 2018 midterm elections about 32% of eligible voters ages 18-24, which includes the majority of EWU students, reported that they voted. These numbers have gone up since the 2014 midterm, according to the census data, but this age group consistently has the lowest percentage of voter turnout.

“I wish more people would register to vote,” García-Macías said. “But I do understand that we have to find a way to re-energize the students to feel confident in voting and that their voices will be heard.”

García-Macías, who has done the registration in the fall and spring, said that the biggest purposes to get people registered is so more people are ready to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, and to shine a light on the importance of local and state elections.

“You’re specifically choosing people that you are voting for,” García-Macías said. “I think that’s the main purpose of why I wanted to do the voting registration, just to have people participate for their local governments, even if it’s just by voting.”

Even though García-Macías provided treats at the booth for people who came to register, she said that she could have done a better job in attracting more people.

“I tried to bring food as almost like a bait to get people to register to vote,” García-Macías said. “But I think we as a whole have to find a way to again re-energize the students to get into the political processes and be involved in them, because it’s very important and it affects everybody’s life in some sort of way. If people have suggestions, send me an email to the ASEWU Legislative Affairs email because I do want to hear everybody’s voice.”

García-Macías said that being at the booth made her think about some things.

“It gave me a lot to think about the students that didn’t want to register to vote,” García-Macías said. “What can I do to encourage them to participate? And it gave me a lot to think about what I want to leave the next person in this position with.”

If you have any questions about voting, email Angélica García-Macías at [email protected] or stop by the ASEWU office in PUB 207. Students can also register to vote through the EagleNET website.