STA Swoop Loop comes to Cheney

Spokane Transit Authority has added a new bus route to Cheney called Swoop Loop. The Cheney-only bus route starts and ends at the PUB.

STA began offering the new route, also known as bus route 67, on May 19 as a way to give students and residents another option for getting around Cheney and the EWU campus. The Swoop Loop comes after STA listened to feedback from students.

“Bus route 67 is replacing a route that had stopped a year ago because not enough students were taking it,” Michelle Rasmussen, director of Parking and Transportation Services at EWU said. “Due to the bus changes, residents in the Eagle Point Apartments were upset that the route had changed.”

The bus route runs from the PUB, to the visitor center, Sutton Park, K Street Station, downtown Cheney, Eagle Point Apartments and then back to the PUB.

According to the bus route schedule, the bus runs only during the EWU regular academic year and only on weekdays. The bus does not run during the summer session, holidays or school closures. The bus runs every half hour starting at 6:58 a.m. and the last bus is at 5:57 p.m.

The bus runs in only one direction and covers a portion of Cheney that the other buses do not cover. It takes about 20 minutes to run the route from start to finish.

“I get an average of four stops of students along the entire route,” Dan, an STA bus driver said. “I feel like it is a waste going the zigzag way through the campus where I don’t pick up anyone where as I pick them up closer to the end of the route.”

According to Rasmussen, about 400 students, faculty and staff came together to have the route return and cover a different, but similar, area than the one before.

“There is a possibility of the route returning for a summer schedule if enough students want it and if the budget will allow for a later year,” Rasmussen said. “Right now it is just a trial run from what we originally had placed, just different coverage and for now during the popular time of the school year.”

There are four STA buses that go to EWU. Bus routes 64 and 66 are from Spokane to EWU and then 67 and 68 are the loop buses that go around Cheney and EWU. More information on the schedules and route areas can be found on the STA website or in the brochures in Tawanka 101.