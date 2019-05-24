EWU Senior exhibit opens at Gallery of Art

"Repetition III" courtesy of Madeline McGinn. McGinn's work explores the marks of handwriting to understand grief and anxiety. Her work will be presented in the upcoming exhibit "Traces Of" opening May 24 at the EWU Gallery of Art.

Bachelor’s in fine arts students explore the influence of memories, create sculptural visions and use art to understand grief in the 2019 BFA Exhibition “Traces Of,” opening May 24 at the EWU Gallery of Art.

“I have a piece called ‘Places To Find Me’ and it’s a floor installation piece made up of tiny clay pinch pots,” said senior Tayler Parkin. “It was inspired by the recent loss of my grandfather. He used to make these tiny bowls made from aluminum foil. I made one piece made of aluminum foil and that is what inspired me to explore a similar process with clay.”

Senior Sierra Dawson has four photographs in the exhibit, and her work is inspired by the constant changes taking place in her life.

“People, places, and things that were once so comfortable and intimate have become so unfamiliar and foreign through the passage of time,” Dawson said.

Dawson said she started creating art as a teenager as an outlet for self expression and personal meditation. Art is a way for her to nonverbally communicate ideas and feelings. Often through the process, she discovers subconscious thoughts which ultimately lead to enlightenment.

“I create because it’s what I do best. I will be 71 this year, and I finally realized (a few years ago) that I should be doing what I love, not what’s expected because of my age or gender,” senior Darlene Gibson said. “I have learned so much as a student at Eastern from amazing people, students and instructors. Well, everyone I have met.”

The exhibit runs through June 6 with an opening reception on May 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the EWU Gallery of Art. This event is free to the public.

The EWU Gallery of Art is in the Art building at the center of the performing and fine arts complex.

For more information about the BFA exhibit contact [email protected].•