EWU launches new online MBA

Student working on a laptop. EWU's new MBA program will be offered 100% online and can be finished in just 11 months.

This fall, EWU will be implementing a brand new online Master of Business Administration program. The program will be affordable compared to other MBA programs in the region, and accelerated so that students can finish in just 11 months.

Businesses are less likely to hire master’s graduates without certification from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. EWU’s upcoming online master’s program is certified with AACSB. This accreditation takes years to acquire, but EWU has this accredited to their MBA program.

“The AACSB—we have been accredited since 1974 and in the business college it’s been since 1976 … We offer four concentrations. As I did some research, a lot of MBA online don’t offer concentrations,” MBA program specialist Lorene Winters said.

The current MBA program is not as convenient to some students being that it is in person Ahmad Tootoonchi, dean of the College of Business and Public Administration. Even though it is a night-class program, many master’s students work as they obtain their degrees.

“Due to recent changes, fast-paced changes and complexities associated with global environment, people’s career, economic, educational and social aspect became really increasingly demanding,” said Tootoonchi. “So our online MBA program has been designed in a way that provides the students with accessibility, affordability and flexibility to deal with those demands of their lives more effectively. Considering what goes on in people’s lives in today’s environment, completing a graduate program in a totally face-to-face environment is almost impossible for working adults. So we designed our program in a way that will really provide students with opportunities to complete a master’s degree in business administration in a accessible, affordable, flexible manner.”

Winters elaborated on the cost of the program.

“We require three foundation courses, that’s it. And they are $388 per credit. So if you needed all three, you’re looking at an extra $4,656. For just one class it would be an extra $1,352,” Winters said.

According to Tootoonchi, EWU could not have marketed this program without the help of Academic Partnerships.

“We have collaborated with Academic Partnerships in preparation and launching the program,” Tootoonchi said. “Our faculty members and staff played a significant role but also our Academic Partnership collaborated. Particularly in the area of marketing our programs and also providing support in qualified faculty that we might need to hire to teach classes and also design of the courses technologically. Because online classes have to be designed well.”

Numerous meetings and preparation have gone into making sure nothing goes wrong with the program when it launches this fall. Tootoonchi emphasized the guarantee of the quality of the program.

“The emphasis is those foundation courses are required only of the students who do not have undergraduate business background because we want them to be prepared for taking our required courses,” Tootoonchi said.

Dr. William Martin is currently an assistant professor and an interim chair with the department of finance and marketing. As far as the new MBA online program, he is very much involved. He and the other chairs have been working to figure out the mechanics of the program.

“We’ve been working to source new faculty to help us teach these sections,” Martin said. “Since we are going to be teaching a significant number of new sections, we need additional faculty to help us cover those sections.”

The reason to include an online version of the courses, is to help make it easier for the working student.

“We have had an existing face-to-face MBA program that is taught in the evenings here in Spokane for many years,” Martin said. “I don’t recall how far back, but for a number of years. And we—Eastern—has decided to move into the online space since that will improve the accessibility of our MBA program and make it more accessible to a lot … students who are former Eastern students who are working professionals. They’re trying to improve their credentials, they’re trying to further their education. And the evening MBA works for a lot of them. But for a lot of people even that sort of time commitment for traditional quarter can be a challenge.”

The commitment might be easier being that it is not in a physical classroom.

“The online MBA gives students significantly more flexibility to take courses when they want to,” Martin said. “They will be able to work on course material when they want to. They won’t have to show up to a particular class at a particular date and time. They will have a span of availability to get to work on that when they choose.”

There is another online master’s program that was started by the education department this past fall.

“They are working with the same partner that we are that is called Academic Partnerships. It’s a private entity,” Martin said. “Academic Partnerships is helping us with doing a lot of communications. They’re doing a lot of promotions for their program. They will be doing the same for our program as well. Eastern is responsible for developing all the curriculum, teaching all the courses … All of that will be done by Eastern faculty.”