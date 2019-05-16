SOAR Career Conference features large companies

The 600,000 square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Spokane County is under construction. Representatives from Amazon will hold a presentation during the SOAR Conference on the fulfillment center and begin recruiting for its operation.

Students can look into the future of industry leaders like Amazon and Microsoft while putting their feet in the door at the first SOAR Career Conference on May 16.

“The SOAR Career Conference, really it’s based around innovation,” said Romeal Watson, internship coordinator at EWU.

This conference is geared toward connecting students with their prospective industries with presentations on new and innovative technologies from professionals in large corporations.

“If you’re excelling in school that’s one thing, but that doesn’t always necessarily mean you’re prepared for the industry that you’re going into,” Watson said. “If anything you want to go so you can hear from the professionals themselves speak about what it’s going to take to be ready for this industry and where things are actually going.”

Representatives from Amazon will present on the new fulfillment center in Spokane County and recruit for the center. This is a 600,000 square-foot fulfillment center and the first in Eastern Washington, according to the Seattle Times.

The Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headset will be demoed courtesy of Pacific Northwest National Laboratories. One of the speakers, Daniel Sanner, will present on new and popular research at PNNL. Some of these topics include cloud security, testbeds, critical infrastructure and machine learning/artificial intelligence.

According to Sanner, the research he’s speaking about is in need of interns and graduates to assist. He will also touch on tips and tricks for earning an internship or job at PNNL.

“We really love innovation at PNNL and keep our minds open to alternative user experiences such as AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality), and MR (mixed reality),“ Sanner said. “Headsets like these are valuable for training and education, but could be even more valuable in the near future for day-to-day tasks on the job or at home.”

CEO of Fatbeam Greg Green will attend the SOAR Career Conference to speak about entrepreneurship and effective leadership in 2019. The afternoon keynote will be held by Mark Gustafson, Director of Innovation and Strategy at Avista.

The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the PUB on May 16. Visit the SOAR Career Conference website at ewu.edu/soarcc for the most up-to-date roster of speakers and list of PUB room locations for the event.