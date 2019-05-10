Gallery: Niagara Falls Preview
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
EWU’s production of “Niagara Falls” by Steve Yockey takes the audience through a portal to examine love, regret, and the life that could be.
Show times are may 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., May 16 at 5 p.m., May 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 19 at 2 p.m. at the EWU Theatre.
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.