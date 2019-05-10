Gallery: Niagara Falls Preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EWU’s production of “Niagara Falls” by Steve Yockey takes the audience through a portal to examine love, regret, and the life that could be.

Show times are may 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., May 16 at 5 p.m., May 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and May 19 at 2 p.m. at the EWU Theatre.