Cheney Mayfest returns Friday May 10

Cheney is celebrating spring downtown at the seventh annual Cheney MayFest. Events begin Friday, May 10 and continue Saturday, May 11.

The outdoor festival hosts a variety of vendors and entertainment options, including multiple free family activities.

This event is organized by Cheney community members as well as local business owners. Organizers include Douglas LaBar, owner of the Mason Jar; Debbie Anderson, owner of the Holiday Inn Express and Catherine Lowry, the supervisor of the downtown library.

MayFest is a product of Cheney May Festers: a nonprofit organization with the purpose of providing inexpensive or free community activities that benefit the community.

There will also be plenty of food and drinks at this year’s MayFest, which features a variety of local restaurants and bars. This year, MayFest will add a selection of food trucks to the menu.

“MayFest is about bringing all aspects of our community together across all generations and demographics; EWU students to farms and to young families,” LaBar, said in an email to The Easterner. “We try to bring and create an atmosphere of fun and festivity to the heart of Cheney. It really gives our community a sense of pride, enriching sense of place and bonding.”

Some of the vendors include Happy Camper Photo Booth, SpokAnimal, Club Sports Federation, Northwest Inflatables, the Game Truck and 2nd Chance Petting Zoo.

A street dance featuring the Kelly Hughes Band will begin MayFest on Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. The EWU Hawai’i Club will perform around 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, there will be a variety of vendors and entertainment options. For a complete schedule, visit the MayFest website at cheneymayfest.org.

Mayfest Events

Happy Camper Photo Booth

The Happy Camper is a Shasta camping trailer/photo booth for free, family and friend photo ops, on wheels.

SpokAnimal

SpokAnimal will offer a pet adoption to find homes for pets in need on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Brewster Hall parking lot.

Car Show and Shine

MayFest will host a classic car show on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation in the show costs $10, or five cans of food. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in front of the Cheney Community Library, and participants have the chance to win cash prizes.

Club Sports Federation

Partnering with EWU’s Club Sports Federation, MayFest will host a variety of games for viewing in the parking lot across from Brewster Hall all day on Saturday, May 11.

Mayfest Schedule

The schedule is below. You can stay up to date on the Cheney MayFest website.

10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

BCIHL Hockey

Fastpitch

Men’s Basketball

1:30-5:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball

Baseball

Tennis

$5 Mother’s Day Bouquets

Because MayFest is on Mother’s Day weekend, Pistol Packin’ Posies will offer flower bundles for various budgets by the info booth and the main stage.

Kids Zone

The Kids Zone offers games and activities for children of all ages all day on Saturday, May 11. This year’s Kids Zone will include a giant sand box.

Face Painting

Sparkles Face Painting will offer its services for free to make your MayFest shine.

2nd Chance Ranch

2nd Chance Ranch Mobile Petting Zoo will bring a variety of its rescue animals for you to meet in the parking lot of the Cheney Owl Pharmacy during MayFest. The petting zoo will also offer horse and pony rides.