5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather
May 2, 2019
*Price scale from Yelp
Tomato Street – $$
Tomato Street serves wood fired pizza and custom calzones, smashed sandwiches, specialty salads, baked and made-to-order pastas, gluten-free options, desserts, and appetizers, all made from scratch! In the bar, they have specialty cocktails, 12 taps featuring local and domestic brews and a full wine menu.
Address: 6220 N. Division St. Spokane, WA 99208
Hours: Mon-Thurs: 11a.m. to 10p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.
No-Li Brewhouse – $$
This restaurant is a full service bar with a craft beer and food focus. The menu features scratch made, homestyle, gastropub dishes with locally sourced ingredients.
Address: 1003 E. Trent Ave. #170 Spokane, WA 99202
Hours: Sun-Thurs.: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Twigs – $$
Twigs has something for everyone including salads and sandwiches, handmade pizzas, pasta, steaks and unique chef-inspired creations. Their full bar includes Twigs signature martinis, local craft beer, and regional wines.
Address: 401 E. Farwell Road Spokane, WA, 99218
Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The daily Happy Hour runs from 3-6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close.
South Perry Pizza – $$
South Perry Pizza makes handmade pizza using local, fresh ingredients. Craft beers, nice wines, great pizza and salads. What could be better?
Address: 1011 S. Perry St. Spokane, WA 99202
Hours: Tues-Sun: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chaps – $$
Chaps is a bakery/cafe serving hefty plates of American comfort food. They specialize in breakfast food and pastries.
Address: 4237 S. Cheney Spokane Road Spokane, WA 99256
Hours: Wed-Sat: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
