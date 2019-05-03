5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

No-Li Brewhouse has outdoor seating on the Spokane River. The warmer weather drives more customers to outdoor-friendly locations.

*Price scale from Yelp

Tomato Street – $$

Tomato Street serves wood fired pizza and custom calzones, smashed sandwiches, specialty salads, baked and made-to-order pastas, gluten-free options, desserts, and appetizers, all made from scratch! In the bar, they have specialty cocktails, 12 taps featuring local and domestic brews and a full wine menu.

Address: 6220 N. Division St. Spokane, WA 99208

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 11a.m. to 10p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

No-Li Brewhouse – $$

This restaurant is a full service bar with a craft beer and food focus. The menu features scratch made, homestyle, gastropub dishes with locally sourced ingredients.

Address: 1003 E. Trent Ave. #170 Spokane, WA 99202

Hours: Sun-Thurs.: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Twigs – $$

Twigs has something for everyone including salads and sandwiches, handmade pizzas, pasta, steaks and unique chef-inspired creations. Their full bar includes Twigs signature martinis, local craft beer, and regional wines.

Address: 401 E. Farwell Road Spokane, WA, 99218

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The daily Happy Hour runs from 3-6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close.

South Perry Pizza – $$

South Perry Pizza makes handmade pizza using local, fresh ingredients. Craft beers, nice wines, great pizza and salads. What could be better?

Address: 1011 S. Perry St. Spokane, WA 99202

Hours: Tues-Sun: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chaps – $$

Chaps is a bakery/cafe serving hefty plates of American comfort food. They specialize in breakfast food and pastries.

Address: 4237 S. Cheney Spokane Road Spokane, WA 99256

Hours: Wed-Sat: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.