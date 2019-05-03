The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

No-Li+Brewhouse+has+outdoor+seating+on+the+Spokane+River.+The+warmer+weather+drives++more+customers+to+outdoor-friendly+locations.
Back to Article
Back to Article

5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

No-Li Brewhouse has outdoor seating on the Spokane River. The warmer weather drives more customers to outdoor-friendly locations.

No-Li Brewhouse has outdoor seating on the Spokane River. The warmer weather drives more customers to outdoor-friendly locations.

Bailey Monteith

No-Li Brewhouse has outdoor seating on the Spokane River. The warmer weather drives more customers to outdoor-friendly locations.

Bailey Monteith

Bailey Monteith

No-Li Brewhouse has outdoor seating on the Spokane River. The warmer weather drives more customers to outdoor-friendly locations.

By Malati Powell, Reporter
May 2, 2019
Filed under Arts & Features

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






*Price scale from Yelp

 

Tomato Street – $$

 

Tomato Street serves wood fired pizza and custom calzones, smashed sandwiches, specialty salads, baked and made-to-order pastas, gluten-free options, desserts, and appetizers, all made from scratch! In the bar, they have specialty cocktails, 12 taps featuring local and domestic brews and a full wine menu.

Address: 6220 N. Division St. Spokane, WA 99208

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 11a.m. to 10p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Bailey Monteith
Tomato Street

 

No-Li Brewhouse – $$

 

This restaurant is a full service bar with a craft beer and food focus. The menu features scratch made, homestyle, gastropub dishes with locally sourced ingredients.

Address: 1003 E. Trent Ave. #170 Spokane, WA 99202

Hours: Sun-Thurs.: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Bailey Monteith
No-Li Brewhouse

 

Twigs – $$

 

Twigs has something for everyone including salads and sandwiches, handmade pizzas, pasta, steaks and unique chef-inspired creations. Their full bar includes Twigs signature martinis, local craft beer, and regional wines.

Address: 401 E. Farwell Road Spokane, WA, 99218

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The daily Happy Hour runs from 3-6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close.

 

South Perry Pizza – $$

 

South Perry Pizza makes handmade pizza using local, fresh ingredients. Craft beers, nice wines, great pizza and salads. What could be better?

Address: 1011 S. Perry St. Spokane, WA 99202

Hours: Tues-Sun: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Bailey Monteith
South Perry Pizza

 

Chaps – $$

 

Chaps is a  bakery/cafe serving hefty plates of American comfort food. They specialize in breakfast food and pastries.

Address: 4237 S. Cheney Spokane Road Spokane, WA 99256

Hours: Wed-Sat: 8 a.m.  to 9 p.m. Sun: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tues: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

 

Related Stories
New restaurant serves simplicity
New restaurant serves simplicity
Cheney Restaurant Week offers healthy meal options
Cheney Restaurant Week offers healthy meal options
Handmade pizza in a relaxed atmosphere
Handmade pizza in a relaxed atmosphere
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Photographers
Bailey Monteith, Photographer

Mckenzie Ford, Photographer

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    “Niagara Falls” opens at EWU

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    Women in Science Club gains traction at EWU

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    Music department’s 2019 spring concert series

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    Female professors receive more work demands

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    EWU celebrates 10 years of Pride Week

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    Notre Dame: before the fire

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    EWU Alum’s band Thrpii gets signed

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    EWU, marijuana, and 4/20 in 2019

  • 5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather

    Arts & Features

    Get Lit! Festival 2019 in Spokane 4/22-4/28

Navigate Right
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
5 outdoor restaurants for summer weather