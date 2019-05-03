Women in Science Club gains traction at EWU

Two students working in a chemistry lab. The Women in Science Club is open to any female or female-identifying science majors.

Two students working in a chemistry lab. The Women in Science Club is open to any female or female-identifying science majors.

Two students working in a chemistry lab. The Women in Science Club is open to any female or female-identifying science majors.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Women in Science Club has been a success so far, according to its founder Professor Amber McConnell. The club elected a president and vice president, and is becoming more active.

Junior Jasleen Bains heard about the club from her organic chemistry professor. After joining she became the club’s president.

It’s important to Bains to have a good community of women in the sciences since it’s not something you see often in this “male dominated profession.”

“It’s been great,” Bains said. “I’ve loved getting to know everyone else who’s in the club with me and finding so many women who are in the same field as me, always empowering and supporting each other.”

Senior Katherine Bunakov is in the STEM field and was looking for a club to join. She had never been in a club, and as far as she knew, there were only clubs on campus geared toward the pre-med and dental fields … until she found the Women in Science Club and became its vice president.

“Having a position, being a VP, it’s really been a learning experience,” Bunakov said. “We have some really powerful advisors, strong women.”

“ I’ve loved getting to know everyone else who’s in the club with me and finding so many women who are in the same field as me, always empowering and supporting each other.” — Jasleen Bains, club president

Junior Emma Oaks also heard about the club through her organic chemistry class.

“I joined because I’m a bio-chem major, and for me it was really important to have other peers that I could work with,” Oaks said. “I enjoy having other people I can help and who can help me and I really like having more advisers who I can ask more advice from and who I can just chat with and get to know on a more personal level.”

McConnell said the club is a place to help foster a sense of community. Specifically in a group that’s traditionally underrepresented in the sciences.

The Women in Science Club will participate in the 2019 March for Science event in Spokane on May 4. The goal for participating in the march is to help reach people outside of academia and expand the clubs outreach into the community, according to McConnell.

“With the march, it’s an opportunity to be in a leadership position in the community,” said McConnell.

The club has lots of activities and social events planned for the upcoming future.

Some events coming up are:

May 25: End of the year BBQ/Potluck 4 p.m. More info to come, RSVP to get the location of the event

Study sessions will be held:

June 7: 8 a.m – 4 p.m. PUB

June 10: 8 a.m – 4 p.m PUB

June 11: 8 a.m – 4 p.m PUB

The club will be meeting in the Science Building 205 on:

May 1: 11 a.m.

May 16: 2 p.m.

June 5: 11 a.m.

June 6: 2 p.m

For more information about the Women in Science club, contact Amber McConnell at [email protected].