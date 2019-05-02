Gonzaga students launch OddJobbers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Gonzaga students are on a mission to help EWU students make some extra money.

Gonzaga students Nick McLain and Zach Duffy have launched a startup company called OddJobbers. According to McLain, OddJobbers, which began in Spokane on April 7, 2018, is a platform for local college students to find extra work.

It’s a way for students to connect with people in their respective community who need things done like yardwork, moving help, pet sitting, tutoring, babysitting and various other odd jobs. College students, and only college students, can begin with OddJobbers by creating their own profiles and listing things that they like to do and skills they have before finding jobs.

McLain said that he would love for EWU students to get involved with OddJobbers.

“ There’s no way to lose with OddJobbers. It’s free to sign up. And I think a lot of college students are kind of struggling to make rent or they need a little extra money for the weekends.” — Nick McLain Co-Founder, OddJobbers

“I think it’s just a great opportunity,” McLain said. “There’s no way to lose with OddJobbers. It’s free to sign up. And I think a lot of college students are kind of struggling to make rent or they need a little extra money for the weekends. I think it’s really valuable to students to be able to work whenever they want. If you need $40, you can work just two or three hours on OddJobbers.”

So far, it has been mostly Gonzaga students finding odd jobs through the service, but it is available to any college students in the Eastern Washington area.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for (EWU students),” McLain said. “Gonzaga students have made over $40,000 on OddJobbers since last year, which really isn’t that much compared to what we can do. But it is a great opportunity for Eastern.”

McLain said that any campuses in Spokane or around Eastern Washington can use OddJobbers.

“We want every college kid to be able to use OddJobbers and benefit from it,” McLain said. “For us, it’s really about benefitting college students and making a connection with people in a community.”

McLain said that OddJobbers is only marketing in Eastern Washington for now, though he and Duffy have both mentioned expanding as the company grows bigger.

“If someone signed up in Seattle right now, there would be no jobs for them to do because we’re not marketing there,” Mclain said. “So, it’s just in Eastern Washington.”

“ All of the kids can use it. There’s no membership fee or anything like that. It’s so convenient to make money in a better way. I want to see some Eagles represent on OddJobbers because right now, it’s all Zags.” — Nick McLain Co-Founder, OddJobbers

Since its start, OddJobbers has grown very well, according to McLain.

“OddJobbers has grown like crazy,” McLain said. “In the past three or four months, we’ve over doubled our student base. Already, April has been our best month ever.”

Duffy said that some early funding and some advising helped them get off to a good start.

“We did a market program and got some funding,” Duffy said. “And now we have a great base behind us and a lot of advisers. It’s really cool.”

Duffy said that OddJobbers also lets customers pick how much they are willing to pay students.

“What’s really nice is that a lot of people are willing to pay college students because they want to help out their community and understand college students,” Duffy said. “Customers have been amazing as well as the students.”

McLain said that OddJobbers receives more feedback from the customers than from the students because of their observance of the students’ work.

“From the stories that we’ve heard, feedback has been super positive,” McLain said.

McLain said that he and Duffy enjoy being a part of OddJobbers and that it is a number one priority for them.

“Zach (Duffy) and I have both sacrificed a lot to just be able to do this,” McLain said.

Duffy said that OddJobbers is interested in working with the EWU student center and posting on the EWU job employment website to better attract EWU students and offer opportunities.

“I think that’s a way for a lot of students to see it,” Duffy said. “Once we get a couple of students to realize how beneficial it is, a word of mouth will spread pretty quick. So, I would love to see some Eagles in it.”

McLain said that he and Duffy are hopeful that OddJobbers will continue to grow and be more popular in Eastern Washington.

“I think it’s really scalable to pretty much any college town,” McLain said. “Spokane has been really good about that so far. We’re going to hope to expand right before the fall or when the new school year starts. And depending on how that goes, we’re going to try to keep expanding because I really think it should be at every college town. All of the kids can use it. There’s no membership fee or anything like that. It’s so convenient to make money in a better way. I want to see some Eagles represent on OddJobbers because right now, it’s all Zags.”

To learn more about OddJobbers, visit their website at www.oddjobbers.com.•