Key Baker wins ASEWU presidential race by 11 votes

In an election that saw 1,093 students vote, four races were decided by fewer than 35 votes

Key+Baker%2C+the+unofficial+ASEWU+president-elect%2C+speaks+during+the+candidate+debate+on+April+18.+Baker+won+the+election+by+11+votes+over+Reilly+Responte.+%7C+Bailey+Monteith+for+The+Easterner
Key Baker, the unofficial ASEWU president-elect, speaks during the candidate debate on April 18. Baker won the election by 11 votes over Reilly Responte. | Bailey Monteith for The Easterner

By Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor
May 2, 2019
In a dramatic come-from-behind victory, junior and former EWU women’s basketball player Key Baker won the ASEWU presidential election by 11 votes over Reilly Responte last week.

While ASEWU is often dominated by people in Greek Life, Baker follows Dante Tyler as the second non-Greek Life president in a row. Like Baker, Tyler was a student athlete.  

Responte led Baker after the primaries, 561-377, but Baker won the general election, 533-522. According to the ASEWU election website, there will be a grievance hearing, ‘Responte v. Baker,’ at 4 p.m. on May 7 in PUB 319. 

The presidential race wasn’t even the closest one in the election; Kaleb Chastain beat Tyler William Ruby by three votes to become the new technology advancement officer.

In an election that saw 1,093 students vote, four races were decided by fewer than 35 votes. 

It is great to see how many students do understand the importance, power and responsibility that ASEWU has in representing student voice to the administration.”

— Madyson Rigg, ASEWU public relations specialist

Madyson Rigg, ASEWU’s public relations specialist, said she is pleased with the elections.

“This election was an exciting one because we had so many students running for positions, and ended up with tight races,” Rigg said in an email to The Easterner. “It is great to see how many students do understand the importance, power and responsibility that ASEWU has in representing student voice to the administration. Thank you to all who ran for positions, and for all who did vote.”

Rigg says ASEWU leaders hope the close results serve as a message to students that every vote counts.

“We still only had 11.9% of students turn out to vote–a process that takes less than 5 minutes,” Rigg said. “When you see that an incredibly important position, like the ASEWU President, is decided by 11 votes of only 11% of the students at EWU, it shows that we really do have a lot more work to do in terms of tailoring our messages, outreach and meetings to meet more than just students who are already engaging in student organizations.”

Baker said coming from behind was exciting, but that she knows her job has just started. 

“I’m calm,” Baker said. “I won, and that’s something to be celebratory about. But that just means this is the beginning of some really hard work. The first thing that came in mind is, ‘OK, I have a long road ahead of me.’”

Baker ran on multiple issues before the election. She says she is excited to address those issues once she takes office.

“Some of the things I was campaigning about is wanting to lower the food prices in the PUB, raise awareness of food insecurity and increase cultural competency,” Baker said. “I’d also like to increase the level of activism on this campus.”

Baker is majoring in public health.

“I chose public health because African Americans traditionally rank last when we look at health care statistics,” Baker said. “We are often struggling for a variety of reasons. And so I chose to major in public health because I thought that would be the best way for me to help the health of my community.” 

The results of the election are considered unofficial until they have been certified by ASEWU. •

Other Winners

Connor A. AttridgeExecutive Vice President

Arturo DiazFinance Vice President

Lauren WellsAcademic Affairs

Cole HarrisonAthletic Affairs & University Advancement

Petal MichaudDiversity Outreach

Maria PetschGraduate Affairs

Mikayla BeelerLegislative Affairs  

Zach BowmanStudent Activities

Madison OliverStudent Health & Safety Services

Kennedy LentiniStudent Services

Kaleb ChastainTechnology Advancement

About the Writer
Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor

Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year...

