Music department’s 2019 spring concert series

By Kaisa Siipola, Reporter
May 2, 2019
Students can unwind from their studies and listen to orchestra, jazz, percussion, wind ensemble and low brass music throughout the EWU music department’s concert series for spring 2019.

Concerts will last close to 90 minutes and are free to EWU students and staff unless otherwise indicated, according to Department Chair and Director of Theory and Composition Jonathan Middleton.

 

May 4  Jazz Dialogue Invitational Concert at 1 p.m. in the Music Building Recital Hall.

May 14 EWU Composers Forum Concert at 4 p.m. at the EWU Art Gallery.

May 20 Low Brass and Flute Solo Night at the Music Building at 7:30 p.m.

May 21 Brass Extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. at the music building.

May 22 is a EWU Composers Forum Concert and Guitar Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. at the Steinway Gallery on 13418 E. Nora Ave. in Spokane Valley.

May 23 Percussion Solo and Ensemble Night at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Building.

May 24 EWU Instrumental Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m.  at the Music Building.

May 28 EWU Wind Ensemble Concert with Coeur d’Alene High School bands at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Building.

May 29 EWU Symphony Orchestra featuring Concerto Competition Winners and The Cheney High School Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. in Showalter Auditorium.

May 30 is The Sound of American Music at the Fox at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Woldson Theater. It’s $25 general admission, $10 for non-EWU students and free for EWU students.

