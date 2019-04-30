The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

The+Student+Disability+Culture+Club+is+meant+to+educate+students+on+disability+culture%2C+stereotypes%2C+and+activism.
Back to Article
Back to Article

EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

The Student Disability Culture Club is meant to educate students on disability culture, stereotypes, and activism.

The Student Disability Culture Club is meant to educate students on disability culture, stereotypes, and activism.

The Easterner

The Student Disability Culture Club is meant to educate students on disability culture, stereotypes, and activism.

The Easterner

The Easterner

The Student Disability Culture Club is meant to educate students on disability culture, stereotypes, and activism.

By Kaisa Siipola, Reporter
April 30, 2019
Filed under Arts & Features

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Learning about disability doesn’t have to be limited to students with disabilities.

“The Student Disability Culture Club is a diversity club that focuses on breaking down disability stereotypes and talking about disability culture,” EWU SDCC President Matthew Seeberger said.

The club currently has eight members; six of them are officers.

The SDCC was developed by students Aubrey Gilmore, Dorcas Awuah and Haylee Betts who were enrolled in the Disability Studies capstone course during winter 2018 because they wanted to build community, and enhance activism and advocacy on campus, according to Director of Disability Studies Ryan Parrey.

To Seeberger, having a SDCC means providing a space for people to learn and see disability as just another experience.

“I thought it was very interesting and because I am a disabled student myself,” Seeberger said.

Too often we can forget that disability isn’t just about classroom accommodations, but it’s about people and community.”

— Ryan Parrey, director of disability studies

Lujan Ramirez is another club member; she is the social media chair for the club and is currently working on new posters to hang up around campus.

Ramirez said she joined the club after she had a class with Seeberger who explained the club’s mission.

Having a SDCC to Ramirez is having the opportunity to break down stereotypes of disability, teach and educate people about disability, and help those who may go into career fields working with people with disabilities.

“Even if I don’t go into a field where I am working with people with disabilities, it’s good to be aware and to know things, and that’s why I really enjoy it,” Ramirez said.

Parrey remembers when he was the only disabled student in college and says that he didn’t think about making friends on campus at the time. He  says that he wanted something that helped EWU students with disabilities make friends.

“Too often we can forget that disability isn’t just about classroom accommodations, but it’s about people and community,” Parrey said. “I know some students that didn’t know each other before an event and now they’re best friends, and I think that’s just perfect, and it’s exactly what it’s supposed to be.”

Members of the SDCC hope to host a movie night, fundraisers and more club meetings according to Seeberger.

The SDCC’s goals are to establish funding for next year, recruit more members, break down disability stereotypes and pass the torch to the next SDCC club president by next year, according to Seeberger.

More information on the Student Disability Culture Club can be found on its Instagram @ewu.sdclub and on its Orgsync.

Related Stories
EWU DSS helps students achieve

The Disabilities Support Services (DSS) office, located in Tawanka Hall, is a place where students living with disabilities can go to receive accommod...

Student finds campus disability support only goes so far
Student finds campus disability support only goes so far
EWU disability certificate program students journey to Ghana
EWU disability certificate program students journey to Ghana
PDFs pose a problem for blind students
PDFs pose a problem for blind students
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Kaisa Siipola, Reporter

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Female professors receive more work demands

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    EWU celebrates 10 years of Pride Week

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Notre Dame: before the fire

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    EWU Alum’s band Thrpii gets signed

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    EWU, marijuana, and 4/20 in 2019

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Get Lit! Festival 2019 in Spokane 4/22-4/28

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Multicultural Center hosts second annual Story Slam

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Psi Chi hosts mental health fair

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    EWU Sustainability week: Protecting our species

  • EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes

    Arts & Features

    Raising a pint to occupational therapy

Navigate Right
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
EWU student disability club breaks stereotypes