Looking Back: Eagles dominate meet

This story was originally published in The Easterner Vol. 30, No. 21 in 1979 and has not been changed except for AP style.

IS IT A PLANE...? EWU track member Vic White completes a jump during competition last Saturday at Woodward Field. White later placed first with a 6-foot-8-inch leap in the high jump. EWU took seven firsts and five seconds in the meet | Bill Hupe: Easterner, Vol. 30, No. 21, April 5, 1979

The Eagle track team came away with seven firsts, five seconds, four thirds and four fourth place finishes last Saturday at Woodward Field in a meet that was marred by gusting winds and cold temperatures.

“We did a fine job in the field events and came away with three first place finishes in the triple jump, high jump and the javelin,” said Jerry Marlin, EWU track coach. “It’s pretty hard to evaluate the other events because of the weather, but I know the guys are in good shape.”

The Eagles swept first and second places in the triple jump as Jeff Frederick and Ron Thomas covered the distance in 48 feet 7 inches and 47 feet 4 inches, respectively.

The EWU squad also took the top three places in the thousand meter run with John Elsip leading the pack, followed by John Blalock and Jim Forgath.

Other Eagle first place finishers included Vic White in the high jump, who won with a 6-foot-8-inch leap, and Mike Maletich won the javelin competition with a 189-foot-5-inch throw. Mike Balderson topped the 200-meter dash in 23.0 seconds, and Steve Kiesel took the 400 in 50 seconds flat.

Second place finishers included Steve Quigley in the shot-put, Rick Gehrts in the 800-meter dash, Dave Sullivan in the 200-meter dash.

Third place finishers included the 440 relay learn, Jay Terry in the steeplechase, and Tom Thomas in the long jump.

Fourth place finishers included Quigley in the discus, Maletich in the shot put, Brian McKinnis in the triple jump and Jay Manning in the 800-meter dash.

The track meet featured teams from Washington State University, Spokane Community College, Whitman College, Whitworth College and North Idaho College.

Martin said the team travels to Ellensburg this Saturday to compete against Central Washington and the University of Idaho.

This Sunday and Monday will be the Invitational Decathlon, with five events scheduled for each day. Participants for the Eagles will be Steve Erickson, Mark Pierce and Brad Duffy. •