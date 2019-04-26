The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Key Baker elected EWU president

By Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor
April 26, 2019
Key Baker has been elected ASEWU president, ASEWU announced this morning.

Baker defeated Reilly Responte by 11 votes. Overall, 1,093 (11.09%) students voted in the general election.

A full story covering the election, including interviews and results of the other races, will be posted early next week and will appear in issue 25 of The Easterner.

