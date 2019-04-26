Key Baker elected EWU president
Baker defeats opponent by 11 votes
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Key Baker has been elected ASEWU president, ASEWU announced this morning.
Baker defeated Reilly Responte by 11 votes. Overall, 1,093 (11.09%) students voted in the general election.
A full story covering the election, including interviews and results of the other races, will be posted early next week and will appear in issue 25 of The Easterner.
Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year...
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.