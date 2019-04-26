Sexual Assault Action Week educates students on resources

April 26, 2019

The entire month of April is set aside in the U.S. for sexual assault awareness. From April 15-18,...

Key Baker elected EWU president

April 26, 2019

Key Baker has been elected ASEWU president, ASEWU announced this morning. Baker defeated Reilly Responte...

EWU Pathways program to be cut due to budget concerns

April 25, 2019

The Pathways program has been at EWU since 2014 and is being restructured due to budget concerns. “The...

EWU engineering students are high-class achievers

April 25, 2019

A group of EWU mechanical engineering students took first place in a hovercraft manufacturing competition....