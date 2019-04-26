Sexual Assault Action Week educates students on resources

Signs with sexual assault related statistics posted along a walkway outside of the PUB. Sexual Assault Action Week lasted from April 15-18.

Signs with sexual assault related statistics posted along a walkway outside of the PUB. Sexual Assault Action Week lasted from April 15-18.

Signs with sexual assault related statistics posted along a walkway outside of the PUB. Sexual Assault Action Week lasted from April 15-18.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The entire month of April is set aside in the U.S. for sexual assault awareness.

From April 15-18, EWU had many different events going on for its Sexual Assault Action Week on the Cheney campus. Sexual Assault Action Week is intended to support those who have been sexually assaulted and to give them access to the resources that they need.

Deborah Parker was a keynote speaker during one of the week’s events in Monroe Hall. She spoke as an advocate who was sexually assaulted and discussed how she was able to go to the Senate and House of Representatives to fight for rights for all sexual assault survivors.

“When your spirit tells you to stand up and do something, that’s what you must do and sometimes it’s at all costs,” Parker said.

In a documentary called “It Happened Here,” statistics show that one in five women are sexually assaulted on a college campus with less than 20% of sexual assaults being reported to campus authorities. The documentary also states that 85% of sexual assault perpetrators are acquaintances of some sort.

“ When your spirit tells you to stand up and do something, that’s what you must do and sometimes it’s at all costs.” — Deborah Parker, keynote speaker

Sexual Assault Action Week was a week for EWU students and faculty to come together to support victims of sexual assault.

“EWU has an education program called Start by Believing that helps in supporting victims of sexual assault,” Lindsey Fulton, the event coordinator said.

Title IX was a major focus during the week. Title IX is a section in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

Sexual Assault Action Week had many different events and covered different aspects of the very sensitive topic. Both students and faculty were able to attend these events and get knowledge regarding sexual assault and the resources available to victims.