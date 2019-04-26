EWU Pathways program to be cut due to budget concerns

The Pathways program is being cut due to budget concerns. The program has been in effect since 2014.

The Pathways program is being cut due to budget concerns. The program has been in effect since 2014.

The Pathways program is being cut due to budget concerns. The program has been in effect since 2014.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Pathways program has been at EWU since 2014 and is being restructured due to budget concerns.

“The program was started in order to provide support for students who are statistically at risk of not graduating,” program coordinator Tracy Durbin said. “When we use that in the context of Pathways, it just means based on your high school GPA, your chances of actually graduating from college are lower.”

According to Heather Page, the executive director of Academic Advising & Retention, the program is not being disbanded or discontinued, but rather, changed.

“Pathways program was only able to serve about 100 students. The changes we’ve made to the future program include: creating more partnerships across campus for supporting students and tailoring the program to each individual student’s needs,” Page said in an email.

The program provided a mentor and mentee relationship for incoming students who might have struggled in high school based on their GPA.

“It was a mentoring program. So the idea was that the students, when they were admitted into Pathways, they would have terms and conditions,” Durbin said. “With your GPA, we would admit you to Eastern as long as you were willing to participate in Pathways. So it’s kind of a two-way street. We were also providing services for the students for their freshman year. So basically, when you boil down the terms, you agree to meet with your mentor twice a week.”

“ We believe that if we can create a plan that addresses the unique needs of students rather than lumping everyone into a one-size-fits-all situation, that student will be better supported.” — Heather Page, executive director of Academic Advising & Retention

The change of Pathways will have an effect not only on the mentees but the staff of Pathways as well. According to Page, there will be a collaboration across campus to revitalize the program.

“We are also making the program more tailored to each student’s unique needs by having students meet with an academic adviser to create a success plan, before they even attend new student orientation,” Page said. “We believe that if we can create a plan that addresses the unique needs of students rather than lumping everyone into a one-size-fits-all situation, that student will be better supported.”

Durbin continued to share the last time the program saw a change.

“In 2016, the program moved over to the Center for Academic Advising and Retention. I also became the full-time adviser for the students in the program,” Durbin said. “When we started this year, I believe we had 26 mentors and a graduate student and myself. That budget paid for my salary, and the rest of the budget, probably 95% of it, paid student employees, and then our graduate student got a waiver.”

The news came as a bit of a shock to Durbin after she received an email sent by President Mary Cullinan last week.

“On (April 8), an email came out from Dr. Cullinan that salaries were a big part of the cost of running Eastern and there would have to be cuts,” Durbin said. “And on that Monday, I was scheduled to have a meeting with the Provost.”

According to Durbin, the program will be cut.

“What was told to me at that time was that due to the budget shortfall, Pathways was being cut,” Durbin said. “And at that time, I asked what was going to happen to my students because they get a lot of attention, they need it. And I was told that the students would be taken care of in CAAR … So there will be no more mentoring program in the sense of these students are assigned a mentor in June.”

Associate vice president of Undergraduate Policy and Planning Mark Baldwin answered a few questions in a phone interview with The Easterner about the complexity of this program’s transition.

“It was a program that was really designed to serve about 100 students that we think can take advantage of a program that can help support them,” Baldwin said. “The dollars that were supporting Pathways were not a part of the budget so it was really hard to find the dollars to support Pathways.”

The students in Pathways will be taken care of by CAAR according to Baldwin.

“We wanted to use the resources that were available in CAAR … We want to focus on what will be successful for students,” Baldwin said.

The Easterner will continue to follow this story.