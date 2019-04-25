EWU engineering students are high-class achievers

EWU students won first place in the Innovative Additive Manufacturing 3D challenge for their hovercraft.

EWU students won first place in the Innovative Additive Manufacturing 3D challenge for their hovercraft.

EWU students won first place in the Innovative Additive Manufacturing 3D challenge for their hovercraft.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A group of EWU mechanical engineering students took first place in a hovercraft manufacturing competition. The team’s hovercraft placed highest in each category it was judged in.

The team, made up of juniors Qasim Alqasim and Ben Zuniga, and seniors Cameron Metcalfe, Joe Lenoue and Jack Kelly, went to a competition called the ASME E-Fest North for the Innovative Additive Manufacturing 3D challenge on April 5 at Michigan State University.

EWU’s team won a first prize of $250.

“At first we designed the hovercraft for the competition in Michigan State based on that they give points for how much was 3D printed and we tried to get the maximum amount of points,” Metcalfe, the driver of the hovercraft said.

The competition consisted of teams from universities around the country. The teams were required to produce hovercrafts using 3D printers. They used coding to control the hovercrafts and drive them through an obstacle course.

“Payload was 3D printed for the hovercraft to lift, so we were not sure how much it weighed,” Kelly said. “We were given the 3D specifications and had to replicate the payload for how much it weighs which was about 100 grams or so.”

Including EWU, there were eight teams that competed at Michigan State. According to Metcalfe, the reason for not many teams competing is because the competition is being revamped due to years of cancellations.

“Jack did all of the designing as well as the printing on his personal 3D printer,” Lenoue said.

According to Metcalfe, it took from October to March for the entire process of designing, printing and assembling the hovercraft.

The 3D competition for next year is set for 3D printed drones and the team is already underway with designs and ideas.