InsideEWU creates hub of EWU resources and information

EWU has introduced a new website that makes online resources and information more easily accessible for students and faculty.

InsideEWU brings many of the links to popular EWU web pages and resources to one place.

“InsideEWU is a new website meant to serve as the starting point for students, faculty and staff when accessing EWU resources online,”

said director of communications and media relations Dave Meany in an Eastern 24/7 post on April 5.

Eastern 24/7, EWU’s former website for news and announcements, will be phased out. All news stories, announcements and event listings are now available on InsideEWU.

“One of the goals of InsideEWU is to consolidate the university’s many web sites and provide a single place for current students, faculty, and staff to get the latest news and information,” Meany said in the post. “The stories and announcements formerly featured on (Eastern) 24/7 will instead be featured on InsideEWU, which we expect will significantly increase the visibility of this information on daily, rather than weekly, basis.”

“ You can also expect InsideEWU to become more prevalent for the next academic school year, as we replace legacy tools like the mobile app and myEWU portal.” — Dave Meany, Director of Communications and Media Relations

The new website features links to the more commonly used pages and is meant to be an improved starting point for current students. The EWU homepage is still intended to “engage with and recruit prospective students,” Meany said in the post.

InsideEWU uses EWU Single Sign-on so that some content and student information is protected.

The dropdown lists at the top of the page are broken down into “Learn,” “Teach,” “Work” and “My Account” tabs.

InsideEWU features quick links along the left side of the page. It has general links to Canvas, student or faculty email, a staff directory, campus maps and a few other commonly used resources.

The bottom of the page lists a variety of useful contact information for multiple departments on campus.

“InsideEWU design and branding was completed early this year and final tweaks are currently being made in response to user previews,” Meany said in the post. “You can also expect InsideEWU to become more prevalent for the next academic school year, as we replace legacy tools like the mobile app and myEWU portal.”

InsideEWU is up and running and can be accessed at inside.ewu.edu.

The “Learn” tab includes links to academic and registration tools, links to Canvas and a section for student technology services such as the IT help desk and the equipment checkout. It also lists links to popular resources including the bookstore website, dining services and health and wellness. This tab compiles valuable resources for students when they check their grades, register for classes, apply to graduate and much more.

The “Teach” tab includes mostly tools and websites more useful for faculty and staff, including advising tools and Canvas access. This section also has links to the various library websites and a link to the faculty commons. Faculty can also find links for reporting complaints and information about policies. The advising tools under this tab will prove beneficial to both faculty and students.

The “Work” tab includes student employment links, administrative tools and links to various departments. It also includes quick access to human resources services. Students and faculty can find any employment information, like time sheets and a link to Handshake, under this tab. Prospective university employees, student or faculty, will find this tab useful.

The “My Account” tab includes links for students to manage personal information, view time sheets and access financial aid and financial services. This tab contains many of the links that students can find in their MyEWU portals. Like the “Learn” tab, this tab is intended mostly for students. It also includes a link to the student email accounts.