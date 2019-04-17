Easterner asks: Is college worth the cost?

EWU Alum’s band Thrpii gets signed

EWU alumnus Justin Mitchell and his band Thrpii were signed by Corporat two months ago after releasing...

EWU, marijuana, and 4/20 in 2019

The most credible origin of the term “4/20” goes back to 1971 when five students known as the “Waldos”...

Get Lit! Festival 2019 in Spokane 4/22-4/28

Get Lit! Programs has celebrated writing for over 20 years, and its annual literary festival is right...

EWU students weigh in on impending Roos Field renovation proposal

In less than a month, EWU football fans will know more about the future of Roos Field. To outline...