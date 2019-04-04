Mueller report: no collusion between Trump campaign, Russia

No conclusion was reached regarding obstruction of justice, though the attorney general's summary suggests there is evidence that supports both sides

The Justice Department announced Sunday, March 24 that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” No conclusion was reached, however, as to whether Trump obstructed justice.

This came as good news for Trump, who had referred to the two-year investigation as a “witch hunt” on multiple occasions.

The report was summarized in a four-page letter by Attorney General William Barr. While the report clears Trump of any possible collusion charges, the president’s claim of “complete and total exoneration” contradicts Mueller’s findings regarding obstruction of justice. Barr said in his letter that “the report sets out evidence on both sides.”

“The special counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,’” Barr said in his letter to Congress.

Barr’s summary of the report did not satisfy Democrats, who are calling for the full version of the report to be released.

“The fact that special counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement.

Because Barr said in his letter that he determined that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump, Pelosi and Schumer have raised questions about Barr’s credibility.

“Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the special counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement.

Barr has said publicly that he doesn’t believe there should be changes to the guidelines that block a sitting president from being indicted. In his letter, Barr directly addresses this perceived bias.

“Our determination was made without regard to, and is not based on, the constitutional considerations that surround the indictment and criminal prosecution of a sitting president,” Barr said in his letter.

Barr says he plans on releasing a redacted version of the report by mid-April. This version will have some information blacked out, such as grand jury material, information that could compromise sensitive sources and information that could affect ongoing investigations.

While Mueller’s findings have thus far been widely viewed as a victory for Trump, the investigations did yield results.

The report, as summarized by Barr, describes the efforts by the Russian government and Russian organizations to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Thirty-four people were also charged in Mueller’s investigation, including six Trump aides and advisers. The majority of the other people charged were Russians accused of election interference.

Mueller’s findings may not exonerate Trump of any wrongdoing, but they cleared the president of any provable crimes, according to Barr. Democrats are continuing their own investigations, and they plan to authorize a subpoena for the full Mueller report if Barr doesn’t meet their deadline.

So while legal trouble may still be on the horizon for the president, Mueller’s report gives him some breathing room for the time being.