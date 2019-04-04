Enrollment rates decrease for EWU

"We knew in fall that we were not going to meet the university wide enrollment numbers that we were hoping for."

"We knew in fall that we were not going to meet the university wide enrollment numbers that we were hoping for."

Enrollment decreasing

EWU enrollment rates are down 2.5% since last spring.

According to Mark Baldwin, the undergraduate policy and planning associate vice president, EWU wanted to see where the enrollment number trends are at and where they are going.

“(We) knew in fall that we were not going to meet the university wide enrollment numbers that we were hoping for,” Baldwin said in a March interview with The Easterner. “We’ll know in April about what spring is going to look like.”

Factors

The university acknowledges that it needs to bring in freshmen, undergraduate, transfer and returning students, Baldwin said.

A few factors to the enrollment rates decreasing are a lack of transfer students, more students in the workforce, birth rates and a strengthened economy, according to Baldwin.

“Birth rates have been declining across the United States since the Great Recession began in 2007,” Jens Larson, the interim associate vice president for enrollment management said in an email to The Easterner. “In fact, last year marked the lowest birth rate in U.S. history.”

It should be noted, however, that it is unclear how lower birth rates since 2007 would be a factor in the number of potential students, because children born since then wouldn’t be older than about 12.

Another challenge is many students are choosing to study at prominently online institutions like Western Governors University and Southern New Hampshire University because it can be convenient for students availability, according to Larson.

“These types of schools spend tens of millions of dollars on advertising, and they offer different delivery models for classes,” Larson said in an email to The Easterner.

Baldwin says that there is often confusion between the Bachelor of Science degree one would get from a four-year university and the Bachelor of Applied Science one would get from a technical program. Baldwin says the two are often advertised as being equal.

The Bachelor of Applied Science degree at a two-year institution is a technical degree which can help students enter the workforce quickly, but students can’t enter a master’s or doctoral program with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree. They must have a Bachelor of Science, according to academic affairs representative Sarahi Gutierrez.

Solutions

Conversations between EWU officials regarding enrollment are constantly ongoing, according to Larson.

“With recent reductions to how the state funds the salaries of employees, the conversation became more important,” Larson said.

Larson said EWU is seeking ways to improve as an institution to enhance enrollment rates by exploring new academic programs and ways to enhance how EWU is advertised as a university.

“EWU is currently working with the faculty on a way to create a curriculum that is more attractive and assessing what is the right size for EWU as an institution,” Baldwin said.

Changes on campus could be implemented as well.

“Adding native prairie or a new science building, or expanding the reach of our programs, such as the addition of the Catalyst Building in downtown Spokane,” Larson said in an email to The Easterner.

“EWU is always committed to its mission, so growing enrollment will always entail the search for new ways to provide transformational experiences for learning,” Larson said.