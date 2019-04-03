Looking Back: College Queen

This story was originally published in The Easterner Vol. 19, No. 28 in 1969 and has not been changed except for AP style.

WASHINGTON College Queen Kathleen M. Kay will represent Eastern in the National College Queen Pageant in Palm Beach, Fla., this month, competing with finalists from each state.

Kathleen Marie Kay, a sophomore at Eastern, has been chosen to represent Washington in the National College Queen Pageant held in Palm Beach, Florida, in April, and will be competing for the title of National College Queen.

Based on her scholastic accomplishments and her leadership in campus activities, Miss Kay was chosen as State Winner from among approximately 300 college girls in Washington.

The 20-year-old Miss Kay is a member of Chi Omega sorority and is majoring in English. She is presently the AWS secretary, vice-president of her sorority and secretary of Dressler Hall.

Miss Kay will leave on April 11, traveling by plane to West Palm Beach. There, she will participate in a series of forums and will face nearly 40 national judges – educators, journalists, celebrities, who will score each finalist on her knowledge, academic achievements, personality, poise, and record of service to her college and her community.

Miss Kay said she entered the contest through her sorority and added “I’m very grateful to be chosen and I am really looking forward to the trip.”

The entire pageant will be filmed for television, in color. Miss Kay will appear throughout the film, which will later be presented as a TV special on stations throughout America. The Coronation of the new “National College Queen” will be on Sunday evening, April 20.

For the past year, hundreds of college newspapers across the nation have encouraged students to enter this competition. Candidates were also nominated by sororities and campus club groups. The final judging was completed recently in New York City, where the 50 finalists were selected.

While in Florida, the contestants can win more than $5,000 in prizes, including a trip to Europe and a Pontiac “Firebird” convertible.

The college girls will spend 10 days in Florida, living at the Palm Beach Towers. During a series of seminars and competitive events, each of the young women will be asked to voice her opinions on a wide range of subjects. Forums will be conducted on education, and campus life, general knowledge, current events, fashions and career goals.

To encourage safe driving among millions of college students, during the Pageant the Center For Safety Education of New York University will giving driving instructions. Candidates will demonstrate their knowledge of highway and pedestrian safety, with awards being presented by Pontiac.

One factor which helped Miss Kay reach the National Finals was an essay she wrote entitled “Why I Decided To Attend College.” •