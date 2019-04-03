Spring into First Thursday with a comprehensive list of Cheney’s bars

The Basement

315 First St.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

From the low-light environments, to the outfits worn, to even its location, The Basement gives off an underground nightclub type of feel. This bar is underground, ergo The Basement. It ranges from a hangout area to a packed club often hosting a DJ and offers multiple activities: dancing on the stage (which features two dance poles), billiards, darts and a punching power game. There are also large areas for seating and viewing. One of the best parts about this bar is the open dancing to modern music for college-aged people. The Basement offers a specialty called the fruit loops shot, containing vodka, fruit loops and Blue Curaçao. Sticky shoes are unavoidable.

Wild Bill’s Longbar

405 First St.

2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pull out those cowboy boots and jeans and get your “howdy partner” on at Bill’s. This bar is great for hanging out with friends for a cold beer and some whisky shooters. Bill’s offers popcorn and its birthday wheel which you can spin for various cash prizes on your birthday. A popular choice for a 21st birthday, people head to Bill’s to spin the wheel and try the blowjob shot which consists of amaretto and Irish cream liqueurs topped with whip cream. This bar includes games to play: darts, pool and a punching power game. The relaxed atmosphere makes Bill’s a great place to chill with friends.

Eagle’s Pub

414 First St.

3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There is typically something for everyone at Eagle’s. Here you can find a great mix between locals and students for a great small-town bar feel. One of the most popular features of Eagle’s is its karaoke and music. On Thursdays, Eagle’s features its Cheney-famous gator-piss shots, consisting of a watermelon liqueur and sweet and sour mix, for a low price; these are definitely worth a try on first Thursday. Eagle’s also has a fully-functioning kitchen and a large area for pool, dancing and conversing. This is a great place to start the night and get some good, cheap drinks for you and your friends.

Monterey

321 W First St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This smaller bar is typically more popular for its food during the day, but you can come at night and expect a good time. Usually, a shoulder-to-shoulder bar until about midnight, this place is filled with people having a good time. Some choose to play water-pong, others dance to the music, but most just find a spot to sit and talk. Monterey‘s is one of the best places to converse with friends and different students in Cheney. Typically, during bar hours, this is a place for students. The bar part itself is rather small, but don’t be scared of the packed floor. If you find yourself here for first Thursday, you are in for a good time.

Red Zone

407 First St.

Noon to 2 a.m.

The Red Zone is the newest to the Cheney bar scene, consists of an open setup and is well lit. This bar usually offers specials like buy one, get one. Many of the bartenders are students which makes for good conversations and fun times. The Red Zone is great for groups of friends and offers a pleasant time with a more up-and-coming type of feeling. The music here is modern, and fits the vibe you’d expect for a college-town bar. This is definitely worth the visit and time spent here. The Red Zone can offer students a great time away in a younger crowd.